Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Official Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have not played since Tuesday night's win over the Hornets, but they will be back at home tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors. It was reported earlier today that the Warriors are going to be missing star point guard Stephen Curry tomorrow night and just now, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Caris LeVert (right knee soreness) and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) are both probable, while Clint Capela (left fourth metacarpal ligament injury) is out.
Atlanta did provide a very important update to Clint Capela today.
"Following an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Mar. 17, center Clint Capela has been diagnosed with a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. Capela will undergo rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately three to four weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate."
This is a big injury update for the Hawks. If Capela is re-evaluated and is able to return to play three weeks from today, that would be April 11th, two days before the final day of the regular season. If it is four weeks from today, that would be April 18th, right around the start of the NBA playoffs, which is April 19th. However, re-evaluating does not mean he will return right away and when he does, Larry Nance may be back from his injury.
This puts the Hawks in an interesting position when it comes to their roster. After being injured in a game against the Orlando Magic, Nance Jr was given a six-week re-evaluation date, which is coming up next week on March 26th. Here is the update the Hawks gave on February 12th:
Larry Nance Jr. left Monday night’s game with a right knee injury. Further evaluation and imaging at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a non-displaced fracture of his right medial femoral condyle. He will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, and an update will be provided at that time."
Will Nance be able to return to play or will he remain out? Until there is an update on Nance, expect to see Dominick Barlow play behind Onyeka Okongwu. Barlow has played at least 16 minutes in the past four games and is coming off a 12-point, six-rebound performance vs the Charlotte Hornets.
