Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Official Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have six games left in the regular season and one of them is tomorrow vs the New York Knicks. The Knicks and the Hawks have played some entertaining games this season, adding to their recent history that dates back to the first round playoff series in 2021. Ahead of the matchup tomorrow, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela,Larry Nance, Kobe Bufkin, and Jacob Toppin remain out.
Jalen Brunson (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Cam Payne (ankle) are all listed as questionable tomorrow for the Knicks.
Brunson is their best player and played at an All-NBA level this season. He scored 36 points in their last matchup vs the Hawks and 34 in the one prior to that. Keep an eye out for his official injury status tomorrow and leading up to tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The NBA regular season is winding down and playoff spots are getting filled. With just a little more than a week to go, there is a lot to be decided, especially in the Western Conference. In the Eastern Conference, there have already been four playoff spots clinched, and the play-in teams are nearly set. Cleveland, Boston, New York, and Indiana all have locked up spots inside the top six, while Detroit and Milwaukee are on their way to doing so and the Pistons could lock up their spot tonight.
Here are the postseason scenarios for today:
1. Cleveland can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win and loss by the Celtics. The Cavs are on the road against the Spurs tonight and Boston hosts the Phoenix Suns, who are without Kevin Durant. This one seems unlikely, but Cleveland is still the favorite to be have home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.
2. Detroit clinches a playoff spot with a win. The Pistons have been the best turnaround story all year in the NBA and if they can go on the road and beat the Toronto Raptors (who very much want to lose this game), they will get their spot in the top six.
3. The other thing to watch is that if Detroit wins, they will not only clinch a playoff spot, but they will also lock the Orlando Magic into the play-in tournament. Miami and Chicago have already been locked into the play-in tournament. It is highly unlikely that either Orlando or Atlanta can get into the top six, and the play-in tournament teams in the Eastern Conference are very likely to be Orlando, Atlanta, Miami, and Chicago, in some order.
