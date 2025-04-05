Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have lost two in a row and four of the last five games, but they are hoping to get back on track today vs the New York Knicks. It is never a dull moment when the Hawks and the Knicks get together and the two have played some exciting games, the last one being an overtime thriller at Madison Square Garden. What is in store today?
Neither team is able to move in the standings, with the Hawks almost locked into the play-in and the Knicks into the No. 3 seed. The biggest storyline coming into today is if Knicks star Jalen Brunson is going to play or not. Brunson has not played since a March 6th loss to the Lakers due to an ankle injury and is questionable for today's game.
Atlanta had been playing well, but they have sputtered down the stretch, including a loss to Dallas on Wednesday. Atlanta led for much of the game, but a bad third quarter and a monster game from Anthony Davis gave Dallas the win.
One advantage that the Hawks should have in this game is their depth. The Knicks are talented, but they lack depth and if Brunson were to not play today, then it would really test New York. Deuce McBride has already been ruled out and Cam Payne and Mitchell Robinson are both questionable. I doubt that all of these players are going to miss today's game, but the Knicks depth is such a big question mark that any of these guys being out would be a big blow to the Knicks.
While not always consistent, the Hawks bench has more depth than New York's. Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Vit Krejci, and Terance Mann need to step up for the Hawks.
A glaring issue for the Hawks is their center depth. Onyeka Okongwu played nearly 41 minutes and while he is playing well, the Hawks defense craters when he goes off the floor. With Karl-Anthony Towns and potentially Mitchell Robinson, that is a big advantage for New York.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks are 4 point favorites against the Knicks tonight and the total is set at 237.
Prediction
The injury report is going to be big in this game and could determine how this game swings. If Brunson plays, how well can he move around? If Payne and Robinson are out, who steps up for the Knicks? These two teams have played in close games this year, but with all of these question marks for the Knicks, I like the Hawks to win this game today.
Final Score: Atlanta 119, New York 116 (NYK +4 and under)
