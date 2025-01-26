Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors are getting ready to tipoff tonight's game in Atlanta and both teams just announced their starting lineups.
Hawks
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Vit Krejci
F - Larry Nance
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Raptors
F- Scottie Barnes
G- Grady Dick
F- R.J. Barrett
G- Davion Mitchell
C- Jakob Poeltl
Atlanta trailed for most of the game, as much as 17 points, but did claw their way back into the game to take a late lead. However, they could not hit a shot late and Toronto came away with a 122-199 win over the Hawks to extend their losing streak to three.
This is a game that Atlanta needs to find a way to win, even without one of their best players. They are at risk of falling too far behind in the Eastern Conference and unable to get a top-six seed and avoid the play-in tournament. Every game matters right now for every team 4th-9th in the East.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 7th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 22nd in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 23rd in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 27th in three-point attempts allowed, and 29th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Raptors currently rank 20th in PPG, 14th in FG%, 29th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 15th in FTA, 18th in rebounding, and 26th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Raptors are 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 17th in effective field goal percentage, 23rd in turnover percentage, 6th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 25th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Raptors are 26th in PPG allowed, 21st in FG% allowed, 20th in 3PA allowed, and 22nd in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Toronto is 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 25th in effective field goal percentage.
Dyson Daniels had a solid performance vs Toronto on Thursday, scoring 22 points, pulling in eight rebounds, and handing out five assists. Daniels has strung together some solid offensive performances lately and against a poor Toronto defense, that might continue.
With Zaccharie Risacher's continued absence, VIt Krejci is going to keep starting. His minutes are likely to increase as well given that the Hawks don't have Johnson. Krejci had 13 points and was 3-7 from three-point range on Thursday.
The Hawks are going to get a boost at center tonight. Clint Capela missed Thursday's game, but is probable for tonight. For the first time in 12 games, Larry Nance has been upgraded to probable. While the Hawks have not done this much this season, Nance could get time at power forward with Johnson out given the Hawks lack of options at the position.
The best thing to come from the loss on Thursday was that Bogdan Bogdanovic snapped out of his shooting slump and had his best game of the season. He scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting (3-5 from three) and looked the best that he has all season. Hopefully for Atlanta, that is a sign of things to come.
Getting Capela back will be big for the Hawks in this game. Toronto had success at the rim on Thursday and they outrebounded the Hawks.
