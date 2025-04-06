Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have lost three straight and five out of their last six, but there is nothing better for a team that needs a win than a game against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz currently own the worst record in the NBA and they have no desire to change that. They are sitting their top players in hopes of staying at the top of the lottery odds and landing Duke freshman Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Hawks are a huge favorite for a reason, but they actually have to go out and win the game.
How do the two teams stack up statistically? Our own Rohan Raman took a closer look:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 5th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 14th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 17th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 29th in field goal percentage allowed, 14th in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Jazz put up a lot of threes and compete for rebounds, but that has not translated into a good offense. They're 21st in points per game, 22nd in FG%, 7th in 3PA, 22nd in 3P%, 9th in FTA, 30th in turnovers, and 6th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Utah is 25th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 30th in turnover percentage, 4th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 13th in free throw rate.
As expected, the Jazz's defense is one of the worst units in the NBA. They are 29th in PPG allowed, 26th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 12th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Utah is 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 24th in effective field goal percentage allowed."
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks are 12.5 point favorites against the Jazz tonight and the total is set at 243.5.
Prediction
There are five games left for the Atlanta Hawks this season and the main goal for this team should be to get the No. 7 seed, that way they can host a play-in game and only have to win once to get into the playoffs. Tonight's game, Thursday's game against Brooklyn, and Friday's game vs Philadelphia are must-win games vs tanking teams who are just trying to get through the season with high lottery odds for the draft. The two games against Orlando are going to make or break Atlanta when it comes to play-in tournament seeding and they can't afford to look ahead to Tuesday. Atlanta has to take care of business, and I think they will.
Final Score: Hawks 137, Jazz 114 (ATL -12.5 and Over)
