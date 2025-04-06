Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz are getting ready to tipoff tonight's game in State Farm Arena and both teams just announced their starting lineups:
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Georges Niang
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Jazz
G - Isaiah Collier
G - Collin Sexton
F - Johnny Juzang
F - Brice Sensabaugh
C- Kyle Fillipowski
The Atlanta Hawks have lost three straight and five out of their last six, but there is nothing better for a team that needs a win than a game against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz currently own the worst record in the NBA, and they have no desire to change that. They are sitting their top players in hopes of staying at the top of the lottery odds and landing Duke freshman Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Hawks are a huge favorite for a reason, but they actually have to go out and win the game.
Utah has been one of the worst teams in the NBA the entire season and while it took a Trae Young halfcourt heave for the Hawks to win the first matchup in Salt Lake City, Utah is not going to have Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler to help them tonight.
How do the two teams stack up statistically? Our own Rohan Raman took a closer look:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 5th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 14th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 17th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 29th in field goal percentage allowed, 14th in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Jazz put up a lot of threes and compete for rebounds, but that has not translated into a good offense. They're 21st in points per game, 22nd in FG%, 7th in 3PA, 22nd in 3P%, 9th in FTA, 30th in turnovers, and 6th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Utah is 25th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 30th in turnover percentage, 4th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 13th in free throw rate.
As expected, the Jazz's defense is one of the worst units in the NBA. They are 29th in PPG allowed, 26th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 12th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Utah is 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 24th in effective field goal percentage allowed."
