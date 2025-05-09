Atlanta Reportedly Interviews Former GM Danny Ferry While Continuing Its Pursuit Of Former Warriors GM Bob Myers
The Atlanta Hawks search for a new president of basketball operations continues and it does not seem that they are any closer to officially hiring of one. The Hawks have shown interest in a number of experienced former executives, including former Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Former Kings GM Monte McNair, former Hawks GM and current Spurs consultant Danny Ferry, and current 76ers executive Elton Brand. Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Brand has pulled his name out of consideration from the job.
Today, NBA insider Marc Stein gave an update on the search that did not reveal any new news in the search. Stein reported that Hawks owner Tony Ressler has shown a significant interest in pursuing established agents to take over Atlanta’s front office. Hawks have pursued former Warriors GM Bob Myers but has told interested teams that he intends to be extremely selective about whether he returns to a front office role. Danny Ferry has formally interviewed for Atlanta's president of basketball operations vacancy (who’s currently a consultant for the Spurs since December 2020).
It has always seemed that Myers was a longshot to take the position and this report does nothing to refute that. WSB TV reported Zach Klein reported on Ferry's candidacy last week and it is notable that he has formally interviewed for the job now.
Myers stepped down from as the Warriors GM and president of basketball operations in May 2023 and has been working as a studio analyst for ESPN since. Would be interested in coming to help run the Hawks? It is possible, but Atlanta would have to make a lucrative offer for his services. His familiarity with Onsi Saleh could be helpful if the Hawks decide to pursue Myers. There is a long way to go in this search and keep an eye out for more news.
Prior to arriving in Atlanta in May 2024, Saleh spent the previous three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including their 2022 NBA Championship team, and ending his tenure as its vice president of basketball strategy & team counsel.
Before Golden State, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy & process/chief of staff.
This was a mostly successful season for the Hawks, even if they did not make the playoffs. This was a young team that had a lot of unknowns heading into the season, but a lot of those questions got answered. Dyson Daniels was the perfect backcourt teammate with Trae Young and showed why he is one of the best defenders in the league while improving by leaps and bounds on offense. Zaccharie Risacher showed continued improvement and was one of the best rookies in the NBA this season. Onyeka Okongwu took over as the starting center and showed that he could hold that position for the Hawks, while Jalen Johnson looked like an All-Star. If Johnson had not suffered a season-ending injury, as well as Larry Nance and Clint Capela getting injured, the Hawks might have been a top-six seed in the East.
