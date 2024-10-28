Biggest Takeaways From Atlanta's 128-104 Loss to Oklahoma City
The Atlanta Hawks lost their first game last night when they went on the road to face Oklahoma City. Atlanta was missing Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter, two of their most important players, and it showed at different spots in this game against one of the NBA's best teams. There will be an opportunity for a quick bounce back for the Hawks tonight vs the Washington Wizards.
So what are the big takeaways from the Hawks loss last night?
1. Jalen Johnson continues to struggle to start the season
Nobody should panic yet as it is just three games into a new season, but Jalen Johnson is not playing well to start this season. In games against teams like the Thunder, Johnson has to perform better, especially when the Hawks are down two key players like they were last night. Johnson scored the first bucket of the game, a three pointer, but finished with seven points on 3-13 shooting. There are times when it seems like Johnson is being too agressive and his shot is just not falling right now. I think he will get going, but it has not been the kind of start that was expected.
2. This game was more competitive than the final score indicates
The Hawks led this game at halftime and only trailed by three going into the fourth quarter. Then, the Thunder showed why they are considered an NBA Finals contender. Oklahoma City had a monster fourth quarter and outscored the Hawks 39-18. I have written that the Hawks are going to be a better team than most think, but last night showed they are still a clear tier below the very top teams in the league.
3. Atlanta needs to have a second creator on offense
One of the worries coming into the season I had for the Hawks was what happened when Trae Young went to the bench and what happened if a team bottled him up when he was on the court. Coming into the year, Kobe Bufkin was supposed to be that guy, but he is currently injured. Vit Krejci has been the guy off the bench to be the point guard, but that has been bumpy. As previously mentioned, Johnson has struggled to do much this season. This is a problem the Hawks have to get solved going forward, whether it be waiting for Bufkin or making an acquisition.
4. Garrison Matthews and David Roddy brought good offense off the bench
Matthews and Roddy might not be a part of the regular rotation when Hunter and Bogdanovic are healthy, but they are good depth guys to have and they played well last night. Matthews scored 14 points off the bench, shooting 4-8 from three. Roddy had 10 points on 4-5 shooting and was a good player on offense. They did well when called upon last night.
5. Zaccharie Risacher Played Well In His First Start
Risacher got the start in place of Hunter and he played well. He scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting and played well on defense. He continues to be in the right position and do a lot of little things well and eventually, the offense and three point shooting will follow.
