All Hawks

Biggest Takeaways From The Third Day of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp

Kahlil McCuller

Sep 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talks to reporters at media day. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talks to reporters at media day. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Today, the Atlanta Hawks completed their third day of training camp, and the team is continuing to build chemistry. However, after training camp came to a close this afternoon, head coach Quin Snyder, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu spoke with the media to share their thoughts on how the team is progressing.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Hawks third day of training camp.

Quin Snyder gives his thoughts on the teams development and rosters impact

AT
Mar 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Snyder has been known as one of the best coaches in the NBA, and this season, he has the chance to prove it with his best roster he's had since coming to Atlanta. Today, however, Snyder spoke about his feelings regarding the roster and how Johnson's development will help the team moving forward this season.

"I think other guys on the team benefit from Jalen because of his playmaking ability, um, you know, I think more guys being able to get out in transition, more shooting, Jalen is such a good passer, and he's such a willing passer. Um, he's able to play make even more. Jalen's been really been focused defensively too, just trying to be down, and doing little things that, you know, he's taken pride in. That shows his maturation as a player, and you know, I think, his catch and shoot, he'll be in spacing situations, you know, where he can just catch and shoot, and we want him to do that. You know, just uh, let it fly and trust him in that regard."

Jalen Johnson gives his thoughts on team leadership and personal development

AT
Sep 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mandatory Credit: Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) poses for a photo during Media Day. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Johnson has been improving every year he has been in the NBA and this year he has some high expectations along with the team coming into this season. Today, Johnson gave his thoughts on how his team leadership will be and his personal development for this upcoming season.

"My shot has felt pretty good, but overall, my whole game feels much sharper. This summer was a great opportunity for me to, you know, rebuild a lot of the things that I had, just continue to build on my strengths." Johnson then went on to answer about who stood out to him so far in training camp this summer. "We've been impressive as a group, it's hard to pinpoint one person, it's been super fun practicing, super high energy, and, um, we've been flying, so, it's been fun so the whole group stood out."

Onyeka Okongwu talks playing along side Kristaps Porzingis

AT
Sep 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) poses for a photo at media day. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After making the trade for Kristaps Porzingis this summer, the Hawks have had speculation about who will be starting this season at the center position. For the first time today, Okongwu shared his thoughts on being teammates with Porzingis and playing alongside a player of his skill level, as well as potentially playing the power forward position.

"Today and yesterday, we were able to play with each other, just tryna see what he likes to do, how he plays, and same vice versa." Okongwu continued about playing with someone who is a big man with such range as Porzingis. "I haven't really played with a player like that before, um, and playing the four at times is something to get used to."

More Atlanta Hawks News:

feed

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.

Home/News