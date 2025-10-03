Biggest Takeaways From The Third Day of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp
Today, the Atlanta Hawks completed their third day of training camp, and the team is continuing to build chemistry. However, after training camp came to a close this afternoon, head coach Quin Snyder, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu spoke with the media to share their thoughts on how the team is progressing.
Let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Hawks third day of training camp.
Quin Snyder gives his thoughts on the teams development and rosters impact
Snyder has been known as one of the best coaches in the NBA, and this season, he has the chance to prove it with his best roster he's had since coming to Atlanta. Today, however, Snyder spoke about his feelings regarding the roster and how Johnson's development will help the team moving forward this season.
"I think other guys on the team benefit from Jalen because of his playmaking ability, um, you know, I think more guys being able to get out in transition, more shooting, Jalen is such a good passer, and he's such a willing passer. Um, he's able to play make even more. Jalen's been really been focused defensively too, just trying to be down, and doing little things that, you know, he's taken pride in. That shows his maturation as a player, and you know, I think, his catch and shoot, he'll be in spacing situations, you know, where he can just catch and shoot, and we want him to do that. You know, just uh, let it fly and trust him in that regard."
Jalen Johnson gives his thoughts on team leadership and personal development
Johnson has been improving every year he has been in the NBA and this year he has some high expectations along with the team coming into this season. Today, Johnson gave his thoughts on how his team leadership will be and his personal development for this upcoming season.
"My shot has felt pretty good, but overall, my whole game feels much sharper. This summer was a great opportunity for me to, you know, rebuild a lot of the things that I had, just continue to build on my strengths." Johnson then went on to answer about who stood out to him so far in training camp this summer. "We've been impressive as a group, it's hard to pinpoint one person, it's been super fun practicing, super high energy, and, um, we've been flying, so, it's been fun so the whole group stood out."
Onyeka Okongwu talks playing along side Kristaps Porzingis
After making the trade for Kristaps Porzingis this summer, the Hawks have had speculation about who will be starting this season at the center position. For the first time today, Okongwu shared his thoughts on being teammates with Porzingis and playing alongside a player of his skill level, as well as potentially playing the power forward position.
"Today and yesterday, we were able to play with each other, just tryna see what he likes to do, how he plays, and same vice versa." Okongwu continued about playing with someone who is a big man with such range as Porzingis. "I haven't really played with a player like that before, um, and playing the four at times is something to get used to."