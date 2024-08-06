Bogdan Bogdanovic Scores 17 and Helps Lead Serbia to Semifinals in the 2024 Summer Olympics
For Hawks fans, there was not a matchup in the Olympics that they were looking forward to more than today's game between Serbia and Australia. It was going to be a chance to see a player they have gotten to see plenty of over the past couple of seasons (Bogdan Bogdanovic) and a player that is new to the team this summer (Dyson Daniels). While one Hawk was going to go home, one of them was going to advance to the Summer Olympic Semifinals, likely playing Team USA in the next round.
It was an exciting game today as well. Team Australia came out playing very well and take a commanding lead. Patty Mills is no stranger to playing on the world stage and had a huge first half and a huge game overall. Serbia could not keep up in the first half, with both Bogdanovic and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic struggling to get anything going. Daniels was not doing much on the offensive end, but his defensive prowess was showing and he was making plays on that end of the floor.
The second half was all about Serbia being led by Jokic and Bogdanovic. While Bogdanvovic was stuggling with his efficiency shooting the ball, Australia went cold from the field, allowing Serbia to get back in the game and force overtime. After Mills tied the game, Bogdanovic missed a shot to win the game and the two teams played extra time to see who was going to advance to the Semifinals. It would be Serbia who would come out on top at the end and they will face the winner of the Team USA vs Brazil quarterfinals matchup.
Bogdanovic finished with 17 points on 6-17 shooting, incluidng 3-8 from three. He was the second leading scorer for Serbia, behind Jokic's 21 points.
Daniels finished with two points on 0-2 shooting. While he had a disappointing finish to his Olympics run in terms of offense, that should not dampen Hawks fans enthusiasm about how he could impact the team this upcoming season, especially on defense. His shooting and offensive game still need work, but playing next to one of the best offensive players in the game is going to help him get clean looks and should bolster his offensive output. Daniels is going to be one of the most important players on the Hawks next season.
Bogdanovic has been one of the best players at the Olympics this summer and Serbia is going to need him to be at his best if they end up facing Team USA again. The semifinals matchup will be on Thursday.