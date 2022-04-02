Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview
Tonight is as close as it gets to 'playoff basketball' in the regular season. The outcome of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks will have a direct impact on the Play-In Tournament seeding.
On Thursday night, the Hawks secured a Play-In Tournament birth. As I wrote yesterday, the Hawks chances of advancing to the Playoffs have risen sharply. While they still need some luck, the Hawks have a significant amount of control over their postseason destiny.
The Nets beat the Hawks in by an average of 8.5 points in their two matchups earlier this season. Yes, the Nets have a far more talented roster, but they have struggled as of late - winning just six of their last ten games. Their star player, Kevin Durant, appears more concerned about winning Twitter wars than actual games on the hardwood.
On the flip side, the Hawks have won four straight and nine of their last 12 games. Maybe, just maybe, they are righting this ship that's been speeding towards an iceberg since the beginning of the season. The role players have found more consistency, while Trae Young has found new levels of greatness.
Injury Report
The Nets injury report lists Seth Curry (ankle) and Bruce Brown (non-Covid illness) as questionable. While Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out.
The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (right groin soreness) and Lou Williams (right ankle/low back discomfort) are probable for Atlanta. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) and Jalen Johnson (NBA concussion protocol) are out.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their City Edition (gold) uniforms, while the Nets wear their Statement Edition (grey) uniforms.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Nets as 2-point favorites and the over/under is set at 241.5 points. The Nets soundly defeated the Hawks in their previous matchups this season. However, the Hawks have faired well at State Farm Arena this season. They are 25-14 at home and 3-3 against the spread as home underdogs.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Nets Broadcast: YES Network
