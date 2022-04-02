Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks (40-37) host the Nets (40-37).

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nets at Hawks Game Day Preview

Scouting Report

Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after an altercation with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) (not shown) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Tonight is as close as it gets to 'playoff basketball' in the regular season. The outcome of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks will have a direct impact on the Play-In Tournament seeding.

On Thursday night, the Hawks secured a Play-In Tournament birth. As I wrote yesterday, the Hawks chances of advancing to the Playoffs have risen sharply. While they still need some luck, the Hawks have a significant amount of control over their postseason destiny.

The Nets beat the Hawks in by an average of 8.5 points in their two matchups earlier this season. Yes, the Nets have a far more talented roster, but they have struggled as of late - winning just six of their last ten games. Their star player, Kevin Durant, appears more concerned about winning Twitter wars than actual games on the hardwood.

On the flip side, the Hawks have won four straight and nine of their last 12 games. Maybe, just maybe, they are righting this ship that's been speeding towards an iceberg since the beginning of the season. The role players have found more consistency, while Trae Young has found new levels of greatness.

Injury Report

Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

The Nets injury report lists Seth Curry (ankle) and Bruce Brown (non-Covid illness) as questionable. While Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out.

The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (right groin soreness) and Lou Williams (right ankle/low back discomfort) are probable for Atlanta. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) and Jalen Johnson (NBA concussion protocol) are out.

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets on April 2, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their City Edition (gold) uniforms, while the Nets wear their Statement Edition (grey) uniforms.

Odds

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Nets as 2-point favorites and the over/under is set at 241.5 points. The Nets soundly defeated the Hawks in their previous matchups this season. However, the Hawks have faired well at State Farm Arena this season. They are 25-14 at home and 3-3 against the spread as home underdogs. 

Television, Streaming

Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks with the media after a win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Nets Broadcast: YES Network

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

