Denver Nuggets Star Listed as The Most Ambitious Trade Target For The Atlanta Hawks
With the NBA season about to begin, the trade rumor mill has slowed down significantly, but as we move towards the trade deadline, you can expect the rumors to be picked back up.
Two of the most interesting teams this offseason have been the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets. Atlanta knew that it needed to make roster changes after losing in the NBA Play-in Tournament to the Chicago Bulls and they have made changes to the roster. They sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks. They also drafted French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick.
Denver on the other hand is a bonafide NBA Finals contender, but they are going to look a little different. For the second straight season, Denver lost a key part of their team. Last offseason it was Bruce Brown and this offseason it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The only real addition that Denver made was Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. A lot has been made of Denver wanting to duck the second apron rule, but are they a deep enough team? The only way they could add more players and become a better team potentially is by trading Michael Porter Jr, who has become an integral part of their franchise.
If Porter Jr were to be available, would the Atlanta Hawks be interested? Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey thinks he would be the "most ambitious" trade target for the Hawks:
"The Atlanta Hawks have already streamlined their team ahead of 2024-25, moving Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans and opening up the offense for Trae Young to once again take full control.
The front office has already started assembling a supporting cast filled with length and (potentially) three-point shooting around him, too. There are several switchable forwards and wings, including 2024's No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter.
But the floor spacing from that trio ranges from unproven to theoretical, while Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has long been one of the league's most effective shooters.
Stephen Curry, Desmond Bane and Klay Thompson are the only players in NBA history who match or exceed both of MPJ's career marks in three-point attempts per game (5.9) and three-point percentage (41.0).
And Atlanta may have an intriguing trade package to go get him. Denver would likely have to send out another small contract and would likely insist on getting some draft capital back, but the Hawks could improve the Nuggets' depth with Nikola Jokić's countryman Bogdan Bogdanović and a reserve forward in Hunter.
Moving forward with a starting five of Young, Risacher, Porter, Johnson and Clint Capela (or Onyeka Okongwu) would raise Atlanta's ceiling.
I think one thing that is worth wondering is if Porter Jr could thrive in a more prominent role than he had in Denver. He was not asked to carry the offense in Denver and relied on Jokic and Murray to set him up. He rarely posted up smaller players or tried to do much on offense aside from be a three-point shooter. I think he could take on more for a team, but he has not been asked to do that so far in Denver.
However, I would not trade for Porter due to his contract and I don't think he changes the Hawks trajectory in a meaningful way. With Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Johnson, and Hunter, the Hawks have wings and depth. Also, Porter Jr is not a good defender. It would not be a move that I would make.
