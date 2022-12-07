The Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the schedule for an upcoming basketball showcase.

The Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the Naismith Awards, today announced that they will host the ‘Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic presented by adidas’ at Norcross High School (Norcross, Ga.) this Saturday, Dec. 10. The showcase is comprised of 10 high school basketball teams, featuring four girls teams and six boys teams.

“The Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic presented by adidas provides a unique opportunity to unite and celebrate the Georgia basketball community,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We are excited to host this showcase with the Atlanta Tipoff Club for a fifth year.”

Tickets for the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic presented by adidas are on sale now at HawksNaismith.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. All youth under the age of six will be permitted to enter free of charge. Additionally, all students (K-12) and youth who attend will receive a free Hawks t-shirt.

“The Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic has become a seasonal tradition in the Atlanta area,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “The games feature some of the best teams in the metro area, and we are proud to be a part of this annual tradition with our hometown professional basketball team, promoting the sport of basketball.”

Prior to the Holiday Classic, Hawks’ partner and personal injury attorney, Ken Nugent, will sponsor a free Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic for nearly 80 boys and girls, ages eight to 14. The clinic is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Norcross High School.

In addition, Nugent will continue the Attorney Ken Nugent’s Score for Scholarships program at the showcase, in which Nugent will contribute a $1 donation for every point scored during the event to further help local youth attend various activities organized by the Hawks Basketball Academy.

The showcase will begin with two girls’ games, starting with Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.) and Brookwood High School (Snellville, Ga.) at 1:30 p.m., followed by Lovejoy High School (Hampton, Ga.) versus Norcross High School (Norcross, Ga.) at 3:15 p.m.

Then, the boys’ teams will finish out the day beginning with Kell High School versus The Mount Vernon School (Atlanta) at 5:00 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., Berkmar High School (Lilburn, Ga.) will take on Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.). The last game of the day will be between Newton High School (Covington, Ga.) and Norcross High School at 8:30 p.m.

The Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club have teamed up for seven showcases in the past, including the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic, which returned after a three-year hiatus for a 12-team showcase that took place last month on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Past venues include Norcross High School, Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, and Maynard Jackson High School. Throughout the event’s history, 160 teams have participated, which includes more than 2,000 male and female athletes.

Every second of game action will be live-streamed online. Additional updates and information can be found by visiting HawksNaismith.com or by following @HawksNaismith on Twitter.