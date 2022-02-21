Q&A with Shooting Expert Roger Galo

Roger Galo is a self-described 'offensive efficiency specialist and dynamist.' He studies the movement of players and works with them to become effective and consistent shot-makers. He has spent decades studying the game and perfecting his craft.

The Atlanta Hawks have the second-best offense in the NBA, so I wanted to get Galo's thoughts on their scheme, what works, and what doesn't work. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Your focus is on offense. What do you like about the Hawks offense?

I like that the current Hawks offense allows more than a modest amount of freedom to improvise on any given initial action or variations of it. So, if there’s an iso, at least certain players are given the green light to break down their primary defender. If the defense thinks they know the play that’s about to be run, they’re going to react a certain way.

However, with all of the offensive options that can stem from the initial action, the Hawks are prepared to flow seamlessly into a different version than what the defense originally thought. As a result of their accuracy from the perimeter, they are very difficult to guard and can score lots of points in a short period of time.

What do you dislike about the Hawks offense?

Though the Hawks have been very efficient this season, they still can achieve higher offensive efficiency by taking more 3’s. Currently, the team is ranked 22nd in 3 point attempts, and they are very capable of knocking them down. Beyond that, there is not much to criticize; the staff has done an outstanding job. One critique could be that the bigs are sometimes out of position for put-backs, second-chance points, and transitioning back to defense.

But you don’t get points put up on the board for any element related to defense. So, just an ancillary comment here, that ‘defense wins games' makes me want to digest an entire bottle of Pepto Bismol. The long-range three-ball’s value should not be underestimated. The final comment I’d make would be that their assists per game should be higher than they are currently, which speaks more to the types of shots and recognizing areas of inefficiencies that they may not be aware of.

Can you explain for us the Hawks offensive system/sets?

In its simplest form, the pick-and-roll is the Hawks most valuable offensive scheme. Out of this basic action, so much can happen. There can be a staggered screen, meaning one big goes high to screen and another goes low to screen. There can be a DHO (dribble handoff) by the guard handing off to a big or a big handing off to a guard. There can be a screening effect created by the DHO action, the handoff completed, the handoff faked or the handoff attracting aggressive defender action which can result in a defender trying to fight going over the top of the screen or cheating to drop below the screen which obviously can present other scoring opportunities. By the way, a rolling action by the big towards the basket is always there to be executed, and popping out action, usually beyond the 3 point line, is always an option, presenting more scoring opportunities.

There is so much flowing movement. At times four players can be positioned along the perimeter. As Young begins the dribble action, so begins the screening (pick-and-rolling) or the DHO, and with the Hawks as good as they are from the 3 point line, they begin to exploit the spacing effect created by this offense. Yes, the defense understands and knows what they’re running, but because of all of the options or deviations inherent within the play-action, you never know which adjustment or version the Hawks are going to go with at any given moment off or within any given movement or initiation of movement.

Clint Capela is a primary screener, of course, and can, just as Collins can, also do a reversal or flipping kind of screen, which is where they may try to set a screen on the left side of the defender, change direction, and suddenly move to the right side of the defender to screen again, and continue flowing into the rest of the action. As one can imagine, with all of this going on, defenders can oftentimes find themselves being tripped up, out of step, or being interfered with enough to present a scoring opportunity for the Hawks. As if this weren't enough, there are off-ball screen actions that the Hawks refer to as ‘hammer screens,’ where timing is even more important here. All of the above actions can also ensue from this hammer screen. What’s not to like?

Is there a historical team that reminds you of this current Hawks squad?

The Hawks squad this season makes me think of the Utah Jazz team from the ’80s, coached by Jerry Sloan, led by John Stockton at the point, and Karl Malone as the big. They ran the pick-and-roll over and over and over because, for any defensive attempt, there was an offensive counter option.

However, because the three-pointer wasn’t as prevalent as it is in today’s game, most of the action was inside the line, not beyond it. By virtue of that, the spacing advantages that are so valued today weren’t really deemed an important part of the Jazz’s pick-and-roll. The three-ball was much less emphasized. In hindsight, the options were somewhat more limited, but nevertheless, extremely effective. Malone would shoot a short jumper or find an open teammate inside the line rather than beyond it. The basic concepts were very similar.

You specialize in shot correction. Is there a Hawks player that you think needs work on his form?

Most would expect one of the more obvious picks to be Clint Capella because he is so challenged from the foul line at 47% and does not shoot from the perimeter. Imagine if he could!

However, this may come as a surprise, but I would suggest that Trae Young needs work on his form. I realize most would be shocked to hear this, but hear me out: he is a great scorer, not a great jump shooter, especially from the perimeter. Thus, the reason he would be my choice.

He’s got a set of complex shot mechanics that are hampering him from being a great shooter. I love his hustle, the fun he exhibits playing the game, the craftiness, his passing ability, and unselfishness, but I’d love to see him knocking down those three’s in a much faster way with a higher level of consistency and accuracy. I can make that happen. With what he’s demonstrating, it aligns with much of what I specialize in.

Where can readers find your work and learn more about you?

The best way to find out more about me and what I do is by visiting my website: rogergalo.com, and following me on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @GaloMethod.

