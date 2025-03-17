Dyson Daniels Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat In Atlanta's Loss to Brooklyn
Atlanta suffered an embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets tonight, but Dyson Daniels continued to make waves as the most disruptive defender in the NBA this season. Daniels recorded four more steals tonight and that got his total up to 191 for the season, which is the most that a player has recorded in a single season since 2013-2014 when Ricky Rubio accomplished the feat.
Daniels leads the league in steals and deflections and is one of the main contenders for defensive player of the year. There are some things holding Daniels back though and one of them is the Hawks record. Atlanta dropped to 32-36 with the loss tonight, but they are still the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. If Daniels wants to potentially win the award, the Hawks might need to finish the next month strong and he will have to keep putting up record numbers.
This game tonight was Daniels' 24th game this season with at least four steals, the most such games in an NBA season since 76ers legend Allen Iverson in 2002-2003.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Daniels is +1200 to win defensive player of the year, trailing Cleveland's Evan Mobley (-300), Jaren Jackson Jr (+1000), Draymond Green (+1000), and Lu Dort (+1100). Mobley seems to be tightening his grip as the favorite for the award, but Daniels still has time left this season to try and make up that ground.
