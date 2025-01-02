ESPN Expert Names Atlanta Hawks Emerging Star As One of the Breakout Players for 2025
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the best stories of the NBA season so far and they look like they are going to threaten for a playoff spot. One of the reasons for the Hawks' season is fourth-year forward Jalen Johnson. Johnson was a candidate for the Most Improved Player Award last season, but injuries prevented him from meeting the 65-game threshold. Johnson is making his case to be an All-Star for the first time in his career this season with the type of year that he is having. Johnson is the Hawks' third-leading scorer at 19.9 PPG on 51% shooting from the field and 33% from three. He is also averaging 10.2 RPG and 5.4 APG.
In a recent NBA roundtable on ESPN, analyst Dave McMenamin listed Johnson as the breakout player for the rest of the season:
"Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has already been touting Jalen Johnson's All-Star credentials and with good reason. The fourth-year forward out of Duke impacts the game in so many ways, averaging 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals for an Atlanta team that went 8-4 in December. Plus, only 4.2 of his 15.5 field goal attempts per game come from beyond the 3-point arc, making the 6-foot-8 slasher's game even more exciting in the paint and above the rim."
If Johnson can stay healthy, there is no reason that Johnson can't be in contention for the awards and maybe even make the All-Star game. He has shown a lot of development as a scorer and playmaker this season and has stepped up as the secondary option next to Young. Johnson is one of the ascending talents in the league and could even become the Hawks best player in the not so distant future.
