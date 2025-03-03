Former Atlanta Hawks G-Leaguer Signs 10-day Contract With Eastern Conference Contender
College Park Skyhawks center Tony Bradley has signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers, the Pacers announced today.
Bradley has spent the 2024-25 season with the Skyhawks, averaging 14.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24 games over the Showcase Cup and regular season.
The Bartow, Florida, native has recorded a double-double in a career-long six straight games from Feb 6 to Feb. 24 and owns nine double-doubles in his last 11 contests.
Over the course of the regular season, Bradley is averaging 16.8 points and 12.1 rebounds and is shooting at a .706 FG% clip, which ranks second in the NBA G League.
In the regular season home opener against Windy City on Dec. 30, Bradley finished with 17 points (7-10 FGM), 16 rebounds and four blocks, becoming the first Skyhawk in franchise history to record 17+ points, 16+ rebounds and 4+ blocks in a game.
Bradley becomes the third Skyhawk to receive a call-up this year, next to Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden, who signed a two-way contract on Dec. 27, and Kevon Harris, who signed a 10-Day contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 1.
The 6’11” center was drafted in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Utah Jazz. In his third season with the Jazz, he played in 58 regular season games (three starts), averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, and saw action in six playoff games.
After Utah, Bradley made stops in Philadelphia (2020-21), Oklahoma City (2020-21) and Chicago (2021-23). He joined the Skyhawks as an affiliate player this season after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks are going to be on the road tomorrow night to face the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies announced on their injury report that Ja Morant (shoulder soreness) is questionable for the game against Atlanta tomorrow night.
With Niang out, Mouhamed Gueye is going to get more minutes than he normally would, while Dominick Barlow should also see time at that spot. The Hawks are thin in the frontcourt and will have to rely on two talented, but raw players in Gueye and Barlow to fill the void. Niang struggles on the defensive end, but provides shooting and reliable spacing for the Hawks offense.
After the Friday night loss, Atlanta is now 9th in the Eastern Conference, three games ahead of the 10th place Chicago Bulls and 5.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who are in 11th. Atlanta is two games back of Miami for the No. 7 seed, showing how congested the play-in race is in the Eastern Conference. Any hopes of surging into the top six are likely dead and the best Atlanta might get at this point is the No. 7 spot. The matchups against Orlando and Miami the rest of the season are going to be crucial.
The final full month of the season is upon the NBA and for the Atlanta Hawks, they will be trying to snap out of this funk they have been in since the All-Star Break. There is still time to turn things around and make the most of this season, but time is running out.
