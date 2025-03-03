Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status For Tomorrow's Game vs Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks are on the road tomorrow night to face the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis might be without their star player tomorrow night. The Grizzlies announced on their injury report that Ja Morant (shoulder soreness) is questionable for the game against Atlanta tomorrow night.
Georges Niang (illness) is out while Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable. Vit Krejci and Larry Nance Jr remain out for the Hawks.
With Niang out, Mouhamed Gueye is going to get more minutes than he normally would, while Dominick Barlow should also see time at that spot. The Hawks are thin in the frontcourt and will have to rely on two talented, but raw players in Gueye and Barlow to fill the void. Niang struggles on the defensive end, but provides shooting and reliable spacing for the Hawks offense.
After the Friday night loss, Atlanta is now 9th in the Eastern Conference, three games ahead of the 10th place Chicago Bulls and 5.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who are in 11th. Atlanta is two games back of Miami for the No. 7 seed, showing how congested the play-in race is in the Eastern Conference. Any hopes of surging into the top six are likely dead and the best Atlanta might get at this point is the No. 7 spot. The matchups against Orlando and Miami the rest of the season are going to be crucial.
The final full month of the season is upon the NBA and for the Atlanta Hawks, they will be trying to snap out of this funk they have been in since the All-Star Break. There is still time to turn things around and make the most of this season, but time is running out.
