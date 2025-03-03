All Hawks

Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status For Tomorrow's Game vs Atlanta

Morant is going to be questionable for the matchup vs Atlanta tomorrow night

Jackson Caudell

Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road tomorrow night to face the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis might be without their star player tomorrow night. The Grizzlies announced on their injury report that Ja Morant (shoulder soreness) is questionable for the game against Atlanta tomorrow night.

Georges Niang (illness) is out while Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable. Vit Krejci and Larry Nance Jr remain out for the Hawks.

With Niang out, Mouhamed Gueye is going to get more minutes than he normally would, while Dominick Barlow should also see time at that spot. The Hawks are thin in the frontcourt and will have to rely on two talented, but raw players in Gueye and Barlow to fill the void. Niang struggles on the defensive end, but provides shooting and reliable spacing for the Hawks offense.

After the Friday night loss, Atlanta is now 9th in the Eastern Conference, three games ahead of the 10th place Chicago Bulls and 5.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who are in 11th. Atlanta is two games back of Miami for the No. 7 seed, showing how congested the play-in race is in the Eastern Conference. Any hopes of surging into the top six are likely dead and the best Atlanta might get at this point is the No. 7 spot. The matchups against Orlando and Miami the rest of the season are going to be crucial.

The final full month of the season is upon the NBA and for the Atlanta Hawks, they will be trying to snap out of this funk they have been in since the All-Star Break. There is still time to turn things around and make the most of this season, but time is running out.

Related Links

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game

The Jalen Suggs Injury News Has Big Impact on The Atlanta Hawks and The Eastern Conference Play-In Race

Dyson Daniels Is Among The Favorites For Defensive Player of The Year, But Will The Hawks Record Hurt His Chances?

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News