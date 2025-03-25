All Hawks

Former Atlanta Hawks Point Guard Lands Major College Basketball Head Coaching Job

Bibby will take over as the head coach of Sacramento State and will look to lead them to prominence

Jackson Caudell

January 4, 2011; Sacramento, CA, USA; Atlanta Hawks point guard Mike Bibby (10) rests between plays during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at ARCO Arena. The Hawks defeated the Kings 108-102. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
January 4, 2011; Sacramento, CA, USA; Atlanta Hawks point guard Mike Bibby (10) rests between plays during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at ARCO Arena. The Hawks defeated the Kings 108-102. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former Atlanta Hawks point guard Mike Bibby is going to be the next head coach at Sacramento State. Bibby of course played for the Sacramento Kings for seven seasons before he played for the Hawks and will be returning to try and lead their program to prominence.

While Bibby has not been a coach at the collegiate level, he has done a very good job at the high school level, leading Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, AZ to four consecutive state championships and a total of five during his six seasons.

As a point guard for the Kings, Bibby averaged 17. 6 PPG and 5.4 APG and led the Kings to their most recent appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

During his four year run as the point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, Bibby averaged 11. 7 PPG and 4.5 APG and shot 40% from three. He led the Hawks to the playoffs in each of his seasons with the team, including pushing the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics to seven games in 2008. Taking over a college program will certainly be challenging, but Bibby has the ability to win and win big as the head coach at Sacramento State.

Additional Links

Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard Says That Dyson Daniels Should Be The DPOY Over Warriors Draymond Green

Is The Atlanta Hawks Offense Starting To Peak At The Right Time Or Is It A Product Of Their Schedule?

2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Select French Prospect With Upside and Elite Shooter From Duke

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News