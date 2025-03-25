Former Atlanta Hawks Point Guard Lands Major College Basketball Head Coaching Job
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former Atlanta Hawks point guard Mike Bibby is going to be the next head coach at Sacramento State. Bibby of course played for the Sacramento Kings for seven seasons before he played for the Hawks and will be returning to try and lead their program to prominence.
While Bibby has not been a coach at the collegiate level, he has done a very good job at the high school level, leading Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, AZ to four consecutive state championships and a total of five during his six seasons.
As a point guard for the Kings, Bibby averaged 17. 6 PPG and 5.4 APG and led the Kings to their most recent appearance in the Western Conference Finals.
During his four year run as the point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, Bibby averaged 11. 7 PPG and 4.5 APG and shot 40% from three. He led the Hawks to the playoffs in each of his seasons with the team, including pushing the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics to seven games in 2008. Taking over a college program will certainly be challenging, but Bibby has the ability to win and win big as the head coach at Sacramento State.
