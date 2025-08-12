Former Hawks All-Star Named Top NBA Free Agent Available
NBA free agency has slowed down significantly over the past couple of weeks, with only minimum contract level players and restricted free agents available. Barring something unexpected, it seems like this NBA offseason is settled and rosters are set for the 2025-2026 season.
However, some of the free agents out there could still be plenty useful for a team this season, and at the top of that list is former Hawks center AL Horford. Horford was a valuable player for the Boston Celtics, helping them win the NBA Championship in 2024, but he is moving on from Boston, and the Golden State Warriors have been the rumored favorite to land Horford all offseason, provided he does not decide to retire.
In a recent ranking of the top free agents available, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus listed Horford as the top NBA free agent available:
Last Team: Boston Celtics
2024-25 Salary: $9.5 million
Rights: Full Bird
"The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Horford for most of the summer. The delay in signing is believed to be the unresolved Jonathan Kuminga situation. Whatever the outcome, expect the Warriors to bring on the championship-level veteran big.
Horford may be one of the NBA's oldest players (39), but he's still extremely valuable to a team like Golden State with title aspirations.
The Celtics are using the injury to Jayson Tatum as an opportunity to rest their finances this year—likely leading to Horford's exit."
Could the Hawks have a shot at bringing Horford back?
The Warriors are the heavy favorites to land Horford, but according to ESPN's Marc Spears, Atlanta is showing interest in bringing Horford back to Atlanta:
"Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta, I believe are also interested in nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table," Spears said Monday. "He's still considering retiring and is not in any hurry. He's got a sixth kid coming on the way and lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason. I'm hearing whether it's Golden State or to a lesser extent, the Lakers, being away from his family that far isn't going to be in that decision.
Keep in mind, you know who I think could be in this decision? His 10-year-old son Ian, he just stated traveling on the road with Al two seasons ago. Kid loves basketball. ... I could see Ian convincing his dad to keep playing."
It would make plenty of sense for the Hawks to show interest in Horford, as he is a legend of the franchise and as a third center with Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu, that would be a great trio. However, the term "showing interest" is a big vague, and it is unclear how much the Hawks would like to add Horford. Second, is Horford interested in coming back to Atlanta? It would make for a great story if Horford wanted to finish his career where it began, but he may elect to go to Golden State or Los Angeles. Keep an eye out for more developments as the offseason goes on.
Horford is a Hawks Legend
Ever since he was drafted to Atlanta with the 3rd pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Horford made an impact on the court. He finished second in the rookie of the year voting, losing only to future superstar Kevin Durant. During Horford's rookie year in Atlanta, he averaged 10.1 PPG and 9.7 RPG and was a part of a Hawks team that made the playoffs and pushed the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics to seven games in the first round.
Horford was arguably the best player in one of the most consistent eras in Hawks history. During all nine seasons that Horford played with the Hawks, Atlanta made the playoffs in every season and in the 2014-2015 season, Horford helped get the Hawks to 60 wins and their first ever Eastern Conference Finals Appearance. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks, and he made the All-NBA Third team in the 2010-2011 season.
His signature highlight during his time in Atlanta might be his game-winning shot to beat the Washington Wizards in game five of the 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
One of the biggest mistakes that the Hawks made was letting Horford walk in the summer of 2016 and opting to sign Dwight Howard instead. The Hawks did make the playoffs that season, but Horford has still been a reliable NBA player since leaving Atlanta. The Hawks have not enjoyed the same consistency that they had while Horford was on the team and they are currently looking to get that back.