Former Hawks Forward Reportedly Signs Training Camp Deal With New York Knicks
It appears that former Hawks forward Garrison Matthews has found a new home. According to Stefan Bondy with the New York Post, Matthews is going to be signing a training camp deal with the New York Knicks.
Getting Matthews on a training camp deal could prove to be a steal for the Knicks.
Matthews shot 39% from three last season on an average of 4.6 attempts per game. He played in 47 games for the Hawks last season. His signature performance came in an early-season win over the Timberwolves, when he scored a season high 25 points on 7-8 shooting from three.
Matthews was one of the top free agents available and in a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus ranked the top ten available free agents, and at No. 8 was Matthews:
"Shooting is a premium in the NBA, and Mathews hit 39 percent from deep last season for the Hawks (and 44 percent in 2023-24). Nearing 29, he would help any number of teams looking for a shooter off the bench.
Atlanta acquired three wings this summer (Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Caleb Houstan), suggesting Mathews will need a new NBA home this coming season."
Hawks have prioritized Getting More Shooting This Offseason
One common thread in all of the Hawks free agent signings is their ability to shoot the basketball. Whether it is Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, or Caleb Houstan, the Hawks have gotten much better in this area.
Surrounding Trae Young with top-tier shooters should prove to be a wise decision, as Young thrives with elite shooters around him and is one of the best in the NBA at getting quality, open looks for his teammates. Last year, the Hawks did not hit enough of those shots, but that should change this season. A season ago, Matthews was the only knockdown threat for Atlanta on a consistent basis,
The top shooter of the players that were brought in is Kennard, who is not just one of the best shooters in today's NBA, but one of the best in history.
In 65 games (11 starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, Kennard notched 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 22.6 minutes of action (.478 FG%, .433 3FG%, .895 FT%). The newly-signed Hawk has shot .400%-or-better from three-point land in each of his past five seasons, the only qualified player in the NBA to do so over that time, per Elias Sports.
Kennard owned 27 games with 10-or-more points this past season, including four games with 20-or-more points. He netted a career-high, tying 30 points on 11-14 shooting from the field, including a 7-9 clip from deep, in a win over the Utah Jazz on March 12. The 6-5 guard registered a .522% clip from corner threes during the 2024-25 season, ranking in the 95th percentile for all combo guards, per Cleaning the Glass, while his .433% mark from three-point territory ranked ninth in the NBA last season.
The Middletown, Ohio, native owns the highest three-point percentage amongst all active players in the NBA and the third-highest in NBA history, trailing only Steve Kerr (.454 3FG%) and Hubert Davis (.441 3FG%). He led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23, becoming just the third player in NBA history to lead the league in three-point field goal percentage in consecutive seasons, joining Kyle Korver (2013-14 and 2014-15) and Jason Kapono (2006-07 and 2007-08), per Elias Sports.