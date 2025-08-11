NBA 2K26 Gives Hawks Luke Kennard A Disrespectful Three-Point Shooting Rating
When the calendar turns to August, that means that NBA 2K26 is nearing release and the ratings are going to start trickling out. While not meant to be taken super seriously, the ratings can certainly be a fun debate topic among fans.
So let's talk about Luke Kennard's three-point shooting ranking in 2K26.
2K26 released the rankings for the top three-point shooters in the upcoming game this afternoon and while it is no surprise that Warriors guard Stephen Curry was at the top, Kennard was all the way down at 8th, tied with Sam Hauser and Anthony Edwards and below Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane, Isaiah Joe, Zach LaVine, and Grayson Allen.
While most NBA fans might not think it is disrespectful, let's dive into why it is.
In 65 games (11 starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, Kennard notched 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 22.6 minutes of action (.478 FG%, .433 3FG%, .895 FT%). The newly-signed Hawk has shot .400%-or-better from three-point land in each of his past five seasons, the only qualified player in the NBA to do so over that time, per Elias Sports.
Kennard owned 27 games with 10-or-more points this past season, including four games with 20-or-more points. He netted a career-high, tying 30 points on 11-14 shooting from the field, including a 7-9 clip from deep, in a win over the Utah Jazz on March 12. The 6-5 guard registered a .522% clip from corner threes during the 2024-25 season, ranking in the 95th percentile for all combo guards, per Cleaning the Glass, while his .433% mark from three-point territory ranked ninth in the NBA last season.
The Middletown, Ohio, native owns the highest three-point percentage amongst all active players in the NBA and the third-highest in NBA history, trailing only Steve Kerr (.454 3FG%) and Hubert Davis (.441 3FG%). He led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23, becoming just the third player in NBA history to lead the league in three-point field goal percentage in consecutive seasons, joining Kyle Korver (2013-14 and 2014-15) and Jason Kapono (2006-07 and 2007-08), per Elias Sports.
Drafted by Detroit with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kennard has suited up for the Pistons, LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He has seen action in 28 career playoff games (two starts) across four postseasons, notching 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 19.3 minutes (.484 FG%, .440 3FG%, .833 FT%). His .440% mark from beyond the arc is the fifth-highest postseason clip amongst all active players.
Given all of these numbers and stats, how can you justify putting Kennard this low among the best best shooters in the NBA? Curry at No. 1 is perfectly defensible, as he is the arguably the greatest shooters of all-time, but having someone with the pedigree that Kennard has this low, you can't help but feel that it is a little disrespectful to one of the newest members of the Altanta Hawks.