From the G League to the Main Roster: Nikola Đurišić's Poise has Turned Heads in the Summer League
Coming into this summer, the Hawks' expectations for their young roster were unclear. Even though it's only the Summer League, one of the Hawks' most eye-catching and consistent players is Nikola Đurišić. He has been one of Atlanta's more poised and clutch performers, rising to the occasion in crunch time. In the game on Monday, he drew a foul late in the fourth quarter and made two clutch free throws to send the game into overtime.
In the first three games, Đurišić has averaged 13.3 points per game, three rebounds, and four assists on 50/33/84% shooting splits compared to last year in his first Summer League, where he averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and one assist on 28/0/55% shooting splits. His true shooting percentage this summer, which takes into account how well he scores the basketball, is 59%, which is above the league average. Although it wasn't his best performance last summer, Đurišić did fracture his foot two games into the Summer League last summer and was eventually sent down to the G League after being drafted.
While in the G League, Đurišić continued to impress, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 22.8 minutes. As a result, many people haven't paid attention to him since he isn't on the Hawks' main roster, but that won't be for much longer as the Hawks have announced they signed Đurišić to a contract.
Here is what Đurišić had to say about his Summer League performance and contract signing with the Hawks:
“It felt great, honestly, especially we got a dub in the both games. First game, I was bad. I wasn’t feeling myself at all. Like I was tripping up and down the court. But this game, I just mentally better prepared. You saw how I play. I played a lot better, and the team played good, and we got the win.”
"It was a big relief, I’m not gonna lie, but the last, like, two months, I couldn’t sleep at night, honestly. But right now, feeling great, you know, getting ready for training camp. But first we’re gonna focus on summer league, then we’re gonna build up.”
This summer alone, Đurišić has demonstrated strengths in various areas of his game, including playmaking, basketball IQ, and is a crafty finisher around the basket or at the midrange. His play style will fit well with this roster, as he can play the 1-3 positions. Standing at 6-foot-8, he can work as the secondary ball handler for the Hawks' offense next to Trae Young and be a nice pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop partner, based on his shooting abilities. You can see how comfortable his teammates look playing alongside him this summer, based on his involvement in the team's offense, and he has looked the best on the roster.
Based on how Đurišić has looked so far in Summer League competition, Hawks fans should be excited to see how he continues to make an impact with the team this season.