Instant Takeaways: Hawks launch Past Rockets in Summer League Clash
Coming into this game, the Hawks had secured two impressive wins against the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, which put them in a strong position to qualify for the Summer League semifinals. Today, they played one of the worst teams in the Summer League, the Houston Rockets, who came into this game with a 0-2 record and were one of the least efficient teams. This game was the first Summer League game to go into overtime this summer, and let's say it wasn't anything short of extraordinary and anything short of a struggle to victory for the Hawks.
1. Inconsistency on defense and easy scoring opportunities
In the first half, the Hawks had an abysmal start against a struggling team, to say the least, and this has been the story of the last few games they've had in the Summer League. The Hawks allowed nine different Rockets players to score in the first quarter, which led to Houston shooting 50% from the field, a nine percent increase from their 41% average for Summer League. Throughout the game, the Rockets scored off open three-point shooting, transition baskets off turnovers, and easy points inside the paint from constant actions off screens. The Hawks played better team basketball in the second half and stopped relying too heavily on isolation plays, which ultimately helped them close the deal in overtime.
2. Kobe Bufkin had a up in the air performance
Throughout the game, Bufkin was inconsistent. In the first half alone, he committed five fouls, which is halfway to the Summer League limit of ten, and finished the game with nine turnovers and seven fouls. However, in the second half, he finally showed up and gave the Hawks what they've been expecting out of him heading into his third season, as he cut the Rockets' 16-point lead to eight on a solo 8-0 Run and finish with clean, efficient shooting splits. He shot 53% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 83% from the free-throw line. His overall impact was noticeable, however, as he finished with 25 points, three assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block as he closed out the Rockets in overtime with the game-sealing free throws as well as clutch baskets to start.
3. Promising performances from multiple young guys
The Hawks' young talent has shown considerable promise this year, compared to years past, in the Summer League, with Jacob Toppin, Jack McVeigh, Nikola Djurisic, and Asa Newell. In this game, each of these young guys stepped up and scored in double figures as well as contributed on both sides of the basketball court. Toppin however, did limp to the locker room with a non contact hip issue that left him out for the remainder of the game but either way if he plays or not, he will likely see a opportunity with the main roster this season as he has been one of the most consistent players on this Hawks Summer League team. Djurisic also signed a contract with the Hawks and stated that “It was a big relief, I’m not gonna lie, but the last, like, two months, I couldn’t sleep at night, honestly. But right now, feeling great, you know, getting ready for training camp. But first we’re gonna focus on summer league, then we’re gonna build up.” Performances like these will ensure the Hawks continue on the right trajectory for the future, just as they've been doing.
4. Fouls and turnovers
In the last two games, the Hawks have combined for 37 turnovers and 48 fouls, which have nearly cost them. The teams the Hawks will likely face after winning today won't be as inadequate offensively, and they will need to play more carefully on defense and take care of the ball. After today's win, the Hawks have officially punched their ticket to the semifinals of Summer League play, and this type of play can't continue to happen if they want to have a chance at winning it all this summer. This Houston team is one of the better defensive units in the Summer League, but regardless, the Hawks must improve as a team in terms of taking care of the ball.