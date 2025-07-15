Instant Takeaways: Hawks launch Past Rockets in Summer League Clash

The Hawks are 3-0 in Las Vegas.



Atlanta erased a 16-point deficit in the second half and won in overtime.



25 points for Kobe Bufkin to lead all scorers.



16p, 7a for Durisic.



21 points for Jack McVeigh.



Hawks now have 2 days off. Back in action on Thursday.



(pod to come) https://t.co/WfHbDyKzf9