Game Three Preview: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks
Heat at Hawks Scouting Report
Preview
These two teams have faced off eight times this year, including the preseason. The Heat have demonstrated the ability to win games in a multitude of ways - defense, shooting, and downright bullying. As the series shifts back to Atlanta, it's truly now or never for the Hawks, who find themselves down 0-2.
For a team that's always bet on themselves when it counts, tonight could be the night when they turn the series's momentum. As I wrote yesterday, the odds are not in favor of the Hawks. Only one 8-seed has come back to win a series after being down 0-2. It was the 1994 Denver Nuggets led by Dikembe Mutombo against Nate McMillan's Seattle SuperSonics - and that was a best-of-five series.
To win tonight, the Hawks have to replicate the defensive intensity they brought in Game Two. While there were momentary lapses that were costly, the team played well without their defensive anchor Clint Capela (more on his status below).
Unfortunately, since the Hawks defense is shaky at best, they cannot afford anything other than the best from their players on offense. Game One was marred by shooting woes, and Game Two will be remembered for the uncharacteristically high number of turnovers.
The good news is the Hawks play well at home. They have won 20 of their last 23 games at State Farm Arena. With their back against the wall and an aggressive 1-seed throwing the kitchen sink at them, how will the Hawks respond?
Injury Report
The Heat injury report lists Bam Adebayo (quad), Caleb Martin (ankle), Markieff Morris (hip) & P.J. Tucker (calf) are all listed as questionable. The Hawks injury report lists Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) and Lou Williams (low back discomfort) as out. Yesterday we learned a little bit more about Capela's injury recovery.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 1.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 221.5 points. That is by far the closest spread we have seen in this series. The Heat have dominated the Hawks in all but one game this year. If the Hawks can't win a pivotal Game Three in front of their home crowd then this series is over.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Icon Edition (red) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Icon Edition (black) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
National Broadcast: ESPN
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
Recommended For You
Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Worse Than Russell Westbrook
Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter