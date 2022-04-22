Skip to main content
Game Three Preview: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Heat at Hawks Scouting Report

Preview

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

These two teams have faced off eight times this year, including the preseason. The Heat have demonstrated the ability to win games in a multitude of ways - defense, shooting, and downright bullying. As the series shifts back to Atlanta, it's truly now or never for the Hawks, who find themselves down 0-2.

For a team that's always bet on themselves when it counts, tonight could be the night when they turn the series's momentum. As I wrote yesterday, the odds are not in favor of the Hawks. Only one 8-seed has come back to win a series after being down 0-2. It was the 1994 Denver Nuggets led by Dikembe Mutombo against Nate McMillan's Seattle SuperSonics - and that was a best-of-five series.

To win tonight, the Hawks have to replicate the defensive intensity they brought in Game Two. While there were momentary lapses that were costly, the team played well without their defensive anchor Clint Capela (more on his status below).

Unfortunately, since the Hawks defense is shaky at best, they cannot afford anything other than the best from their players on offense. Game One was marred by shooting woes, and Game Two will be remembered for the uncharacteristically high number of turnovers.

The good news is the Hawks play well at home. They have won 20 of their last 23 games at State Farm Arena. With their back against the wall and an aggressive 1-seed throwing the kitchen sink at them, how will the Hawks respond?

Injury Report

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battle for rebounding position during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

The Heat injury report lists Bam Adebayo (quad), Caleb Martin (ankle), Markieff Morris (hip) & P.J. Tucker (calf) are all listed as questionable. The Hawks injury report lists Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) and Lou Williams (low back discomfort) as out. Yesterday we learned a little bit more about Capela's injury recovery.

Odds

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being fouled by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 1.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 221.5 points. That is by far the closest spread we have seen in this series. The Heat have dominated the Hawks in all but one game this year. If the Hawks can't win a pivotal Game Three in front of their home crowd then this series is over.

Uniforms

Uniforms worn by the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on April 22, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Icon Edition (red) uniforms, while the Heat wear their Icon Edition (black) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

