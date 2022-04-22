These two teams have faced off eight times this year, including the preseason. The Heat have demonstrated the ability to win games in a multitude of ways - defense, shooting, and downright bullying. As the series shifts back to Atlanta, it's truly now or never for the Hawks, who find themselves down 0-2.

For a team that's always bet on themselves when it counts, tonight could be the night when they turn the series's momentum. As I wrote yesterday, the odds are not in favor of the Hawks. Only one 8-seed has come back to win a series after being down 0-2. It was the 1994 Denver Nuggets led by Dikembe Mutombo against Nate McMillan's Seattle SuperSonics - and that was a best-of-five series.

To win tonight, the Hawks have to replicate the defensive intensity they brought in Game Two. While there were momentary lapses that were costly, the team played well without their defensive anchor Clint Capela (more on his status below).

Unfortunately, since the Hawks defense is shaky at best, they cannot afford anything other than the best from their players on offense. Game One was marred by shooting woes, and Game Two will be remembered for the uncharacteristically high number of turnovers.

The good news is the Hawks play well at home. They have won 20 of their last 23 games at State Farm Arena. With their back against the wall and an aggressive 1-seed throwing the kitchen sink at them, how will the Hawks respond?