Instant Takeaways from the Atlanta Hawks Loss to the Charlotte Hornets

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks took on the Charlotte Hornets in what feels like their 10th game in the last month, as they've played twice in the past four days and for the fourth time since November. In tonight's game, the Hawks did not perform well, as they gave up far too many second-chance opportunities. Let's take a look at how the Hawks failed to complete what looked like a near comeback against the Hornets, but fell short of doing so.

1. Rebounding went wrong

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) grabs the rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Even though the Hornets didn't shoot the ball well, they still hurt Atlanta by creating easy second-chance scoring opportunities off rebounds. As a result, the Hornets would go on to close out the game with 16 second-chance points and grab 60 rebounds, 14 more than their season average.

2. Defense was a no show early on

BRANDON MILLER OVER ONYEKA OKONGWU. SHEESH.pic.twitter.com/y8hykqWHiL — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 12, 2026

One of the main issues for Atlanta this season and tonight has been defense, as they give up easy scoring opportunities from three-point range and inside the paint. While Charlotte didn't have the best night shooting from the field, they shot exceptionally well from three-point range, going 37% from three and 38% from the field. In the first half, three Hornets players made the Hawks pay for their poor defense, as Kon Knueppel finished with 12 points on four three-pointers and followed it up in the second half with six more, scoring 18. While Lamelo Ball shot poorly, he scored nine first-half points and finished with 24 points, including 15 in the second half. Brandon Miller, however, torched the Hawks completely as he finished with 15 first-half points and 16 second-half points to finish with 31 points.

3. Poor shooting adds up

While the Hawks made things close at the end of the first half, they spent most of the second half shooting poorly and continued to struggle. The Hawks' leader in points scored in the first half was Onyeka Okongwu, who had 12 points on an efficient 80% shooting from the field. In the second half, Okongwu would go cold from the field, finishing with the same number of points as the game ended. As for the Hawks, they would shoot poorly, with abysmal three-point shooting, going under 30% from three and in the low 40s from the field. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also didn't play well, finishing with 10 points on 2/13 shooting from the field and 1/7 from three-point range, for 15% from the field and 14% from three-point range.

