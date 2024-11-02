Hawks Basketball: Biggest Takeaways From Atlanta's 123-115 Loss to the Kings
The Hawks were not able to snap their losing streak Friday night and it was extended to four with their loss to the Kings. The Hawks did not play particularly well for most of the game, but they had a late rally to try and steal a win against one of the better teams in the Western Conference.
After dropping to 2-4, what are the big takeaways from this game?
1. Keaton Wallace is playing really well
I thought the way that Keaton Wallace played was the top thing coming out of tonight's game. Wallace has been thrust into a large role due to the Hawks missing so many players, but he has responded well. He scored 14 points on 4-8 shooting from three and also played really good defense. The Hawks had him in the closing lineup and I think he is even making the case to be a starter if Dyson Daniels continues to miss time. Wallace has been a bright spot for the Hawks in what has been a tough stretch for the team.
2. The Hawks Just Can't Play Defense Right Now
The Hawks were not an elite defensive unit before they got hurt, but they were better than this. The defense for Atlanta, especially on the perimeter, is just not going to be passable and they may have to lean into their offense until they get their guys back.
3. Garrison Matthews was great
The Hawks have struggled with floor spacing and three-point shooting in some games this year, but Garrison Matthews has been good and had his best game of the season against the Kings. Matthews was 7-13 on three-pointers in the game and scored 23 points. Matthews is one of the best shooters in the NBA and played like it vs the Kings.
4. Zaccharie Risacher really struggled
Risacher does a lot of little things well for a rookie, but last night is a game that he is going to want to forget. He scored the first basket of the game, but finished 1-9 from the floor and was a team worst -25 when on the court. Even when he has had tough offensive games this year, he has found a way to make up for it by defending well and doing the little things. That was not tonight and Risacher did not even play in the fourth quarter. There are better days ahead for the young rookie, but he is going through a shooting slump and had a rough game vs the Kings.