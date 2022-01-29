Skip to main content
Hawks Beat Celtics 108-92, Extend Win Streak to 6 Games

The Hawks are now 23-25.

Recap

Earlier this week, ESPN announced they were dropping the game between the Hawks and Celtics. Instead, the experts in Bristol, Connecticut decided to go with the Lakers and Hornets. Unfortunately, LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat out with injuries and missed the primetime nationally-televised game.

ESPN's loss was Bally Sports' gain. The game did not disappoint. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 108-92 for their sixth straight win. Other than a lousy third quarter, the Hawks put together a complete game. Trae Young and John Collins both scored 21 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Once again, the Hawks bench was terrific. Bogdan Bogdanovic is thriving in the role of sixth man. 'Bogi' scored 19 points on 50% shooting. Danilo Gallinari continued his hot play, this time going 5-5 from the field for 14 points.

This game was closer than what it should have been due to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum coming alive in the second half. 'The Two J's' finished with a combined 46 points, but the Celtics offense remains a mess. 

They won the boards and shot more free throws than the Hawks. But they shot 34.9% from the field and disastrous 19.4% from three. For a team that has so much talent, they have been totally incapable of maximizing it over the past several years. Don't be shocked if they make a big trade before the February 10 deadline.

Post-Game Interviews

When asked about the improved defense and tangible sense of urgency, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said, "I think it's a little bit of both. It's playing with urgency. We're more connected out there. I think guys are in better shape than they were early. But it starts with that urgency and all five guys committing to playing defense." 

Trae Young didn't mince words tonight in the post-game press conference. "I shot the ball like s*** tonight. But it was a great defensive game for us against a team that can really score a lot of points. For us to hold them to 92 points, it was great."

The Hawks next game is Sunday afternoon against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in State Farm Arena. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 21 PTS, 9 REB

John Collins - 21 PTS, 9 REB

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 19 PTS, 3 REB

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown - 26 PTS, 12 REB

Jayston Tatum - 20 PTS, 6 REB

Marcus Smart - 17 PTS, 6 REB

