Hawks Fans Give Bogdan Bogdanovic A Warm Welcome in His First Game Back in Atlanta Since Being Traded
The Atlanta Hawks are not just going for their fifth straight win tonight when they face the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was the first game that former Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has played back in Atlanta since being traded to the Clippers back in February in exchange for Terance Mann. The Hawks not only paid tribute to Bogdanovic with a video that played during the first timeout of the game, but he received a warm welcome from the fans.
Bogdanovic, signed by the Hawks on Nov. 25, 2020, appeared in 264 games (96 starts) over his five-season stint with the club, averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.0 minutes. He leaves Atlanta ranked fifth all-time in franchise history in made three-point field goals (745) and first in total triples in a single season (240, 2023-24).
After playing his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Bogdanovic signed with the Hawks ahead of the 2020-2021 season and was a part of a Hawks team that was two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals. He had one of the best seasons of his career in helping the Hawks reach the conference finals vs Milwaukee, averaging 16.4 PPG on 44% shooting from three, a career-high for Bogdanovic. He signed a four-year $68M extension in March of 2023 and has two years remaining on his current deal, with a team option for the 2026-2027 season. He is owed $16M next season and if his team option is picked up, he will be owed $16M for the 2026-2027 season.
Over the course of his career in Atlanta, Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 PPG on 44% shooting from the field and 38% from three. He finished 6th in Sixth Man of the Year voting following the 2021-2022 season and finished 5th following the 2023-2024 season. He arguably should have finished higher than 5th last season and if the Hawks had won more games, he likely would have.
After four really consistent years with the Hawks, Bogdanovic's play dipped this year in terms of shooting ability, shooting a career worst 37% from the field and 30% from three when he was traded. It became clear that he did not fit with the timeline of this team looking to build around Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher. The 32-year-old Bogdanovic last played in a game for the Hawks in a loss to the Raptors on Jan. 25th.
