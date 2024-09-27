Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Receives Bold NBA Award Prediction
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is seen as one of the ascending talents in the NBA coming into the 2024-2025 season and it has to do with the growth that he showed last year. Johnson went from a player who was a just a young talent to one of the most important players in the franchise. He saw improvements in every major category last season, from points per game (5.6 to 16), assists per game (1.2 to 3.6), rebounds per game (4.0 to 8.7), three-point shooting percentage (28.8% to 35.5%), and minutes per game (14.9 to 33.7). Johnson was one of the favorites to win the Most Improved Player Award and likely would have take home the hardward if he was able to mee the 65-game threshold last year.
So naturally, Johnson should be one of the contenders for the award this year. With Dejounte Murray gone, Johnson is going to be the No. 2 option on the Hawks and is going to get a lot of opportunities to increase his numbers from the previous season.
When naming a bold prediction for the Hawks upcoming season, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus thinks Johnson will take home the award this time around:
"The Atlanta Hawks face a big decision before the season with forward Jalen Johnson, who is extension-eligible. The team can wait until he's a restricted free agent next season, but he is primed for a big season ahead.
Johnson jumped from 5.6 points a game in 2022-23 to 16.0 last season. That trend will continue as he leaps into the 20-point scorer category and the Hawks' best frontcourt player paired with guard Trae Young.
For his efforts, Johnson will earn the NBA's Most Improved Player award and a significant pay hike (perhaps why the Hawks should get a deal done before he blows up even further)."
There is no doubt that Johnson is going to be in line for a huge extension and he is going to be a franchise cornerstone for the Hawks going forward, alongside Trae Young and No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. I think Johnson is in for a huge season and him winning the Most Improved Player is certainly on the table.