Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh gives Positive Injury Update for Jalen Johnson
Following the First Round of the NBA Draft 48 hours ago, the new Atlanta Hawks held a press conference with the media, general manager Onsi Saleh, and newly acquired draft pick Asa Newell, providing some interesting updates about the team.
Today, Saleh gave an injury update about Johnson in his press conference and said that Johnson will be ready for training camp in the fall. This is exciting news for the Hawks, as they are already gearing up for a potential breakout season, having made significant roster moves and likely have more to come. The Hawks hold the Dejounte Murray trade exception worth $25.3 million, which allows them to trade or sign a player for up to that amount this offseason.
The Hawks made some interesting moves this offseason, starting with the hiring of Saleh as the new general manager and trading for Kristaps Porzingis. The Hawks also made some moves with their draft picks, specifically with the Porzingis trade. They traded their 22nd overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal. Then, on draft night, they traded away the 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the Pelicans' 23rd pick and a 2026 unprotected pick (most favorable between New Orleans and Milwaukee).
This is all happening after an overachieving 40-42 season where the Hawks were without many of their key rotational players, specifically Jalen Johnson. At the time, Johnson was active in the Hawks' lineup, and they had two impressive wins against the former NBA champion Boston Celtics without All-Star guard Trae Young, which helped the team get to the In-Season Tournament Conference Finals.
Johnson was having a very impressive season, as he averaged 18.9 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in just 36 games, where he was on his way to potentially being a first-time All-Star. However, his season was cut short due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, and the Hawks finished the season 18-23 after being a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference with him there.