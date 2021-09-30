Hawks News Roundup: Practice, Injury Updates, Rule Changes

The third day of training camp gave us a clearer view of what's going on with the team.

After a scary start to training camp, the last two days have trended in a more positive direction. However, there might be some cause for consternation among Hawks fans, but we will get to that later.

Let's start with the good news. De'Andre Hunter participated in all of practice for the second straight day. Yesterday was the first time Hunter had done that since his second knee surgery, and the team was taking a wait-and-see approach to today. His body must have responded well since he was full-go today.

Similarly, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter both went through all of practice. Unfortunately, Clint Capela is still not participating in live work. However, the team remains steadfast in their goal of Capela being available for the start of the season. With that said, it's safe to assume we won't see the league-leading rebounder play in any of the preseason games.

Jalen Johnson gave us all a scare on the first day of training camp but was able to go through all of practice today. His right ankle must be no cause for concern at this point. Hopefully, we get to see a lot of the rookie in the upcoming preseason games.

In other news we learned from today's practice, McMillan told the media that Cam Reddish would be coming off the bench this season. That will make some fans upset as Reddish has a passionate following. But Reddish was already expected to be behind Hunter on the depth chart. Additionally, he could provide more punch with the second unit.

Lastly, the NBA sent out a series of tweets today explaining upcoming rules changes. In the tweet thread, they used a video clip of Trae Young performing a 'non-basketball move' which will be called an offensive foul this season. We have discussed how the rules will affect Young's playstyle moving forward.

After three straight two-a-day practices, the Hawks have a well-deserved day off tomorrow. Keep it locked into AllHawks.com as we continue to provide you with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

