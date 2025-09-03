Hawks Notes: Porzingis and Krejci EuroBasket Matchup, Skyhawks Schedule, Hawks Fans Angered By NBA Streaming
The Atlanta Hawks have two of they're players playing against each other today in EuroBasket play as Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia will go up against Vit Krejci and Czechia in the final game of group play. As for Latvia, it will host the matchup as the host nation. This game is a good way for them to build momentum going into the knockout stages of the tournament and refine their strategy in front of a supportive and hostile home crowd. Porzingis has played a massive role in Latvia's performance in EuroBasket group play so far, and has many fans proud of the way he has stepped up his play in recent games. Today, however, he will likely maintain that streak of high-level play as he takes on a Czechia team that is severely undersized and understaffed.
Two Hawks Face Off
Before this matchup, Czechia took on another dominant big man in Alperen Şengün of Türkiye, who was unstoppable as he finished the game with 23 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and one steal on 8/9 shooting. This performance should give Hawks fans some hope of a big performance for Porzingis, as Czechia will likely have trouble defending, as he will be able to use his size to his advantage and create a similar matchup problem for them, leading to a big day for him. Will he turn in a similar performance today? It is certainly possible and it would be a great sign for what this season could hold if he performs well.
For Czechia, this game will be a challenge, as they will be without star player Tomáš Satoranský, who is injured, and you can see his absence taking a toll on the team. Their record currently stands at 0-4 in EuroBasket play, and you can tell they don't have much to motivate them to play at a high level, as they are going into this game with nothing to play for. However, pre-tournament expectations were much different in Czechia, as no one saw the offensive struggles coming for the team, unlike those they experienced in EuroBasket play.
As far as what will likely happen today, I can see Latvia running away with this one early, similar to what Serbia and Nikola Jokic did against Czechia a few days ago, but the only difference is that I think Porzingis will continue his domination. Jokic, the other day, took things fairly easy on Czechia but had some highlight plays in the process.
Here’s more in-depth coverage on daily Hawks news below (click the headline for full article):
Zaccharie Risacher Struggles In EuroBasket Matchup Against Poland
College Park Skyhawks Use Unique Way to Announce Their 2025-2026 Schedule Release
Atlanta Hawks Select Intriguing Five Star Prospect In Newest 2026 Mock Draft
Hawks Notes: Risacher and France Back In Action, Porzingis Back to Form, Former Atlanta Hawk Jeremy Lin Retires
Hawks Tweets for today:
If you want more news and notes on the Hawks, be sure to check out: Atlanta Hawks on SI