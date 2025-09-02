College Park Skyhawks Use Unique Way to Announce Their 2025-2026 Schedule Release
The College Park Skyhawks (G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks) announced its 2025-2026 schedule today and did so in a unique way.
2025-2026 schedule release
Schedule release videos are the craze nowadays, and College Park nailed theirs. The Skyhawks enlisted Yung Joc and Manni Supreme to help out:
The Skyhawks open with a back-to-back road trip at the Raptors 905 on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., followed by a four-game homestand at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, beginning with Opening Night on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go.
Opening Night will be followed by a rematch with Capital City on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., a Thursday evening contest against the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., and a Wednesday, Nov. 26 battle against the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m.
December, January and February feature a season-high six games each month at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, beginning with “Education Day presented by CareSource” on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. The Skyhawks then square off in a duel with the Greensboro Swarm on Friday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 14 for the “Holiday Game presented by Aaron’s”, before heading to the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase, presented by The General Insurance, in Orlando, Florida.
Upon return, College Park opens the regular season portion of the schedule with a four-game homestand, featuring a weekend back-to-back against the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and the Long Island Nets on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. The Skyhawks conclude their four-game homestand with a pair of contests against the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.
January and February feature the Skyhawks’ longest home stretches of the season, including a five-game homestand from Jan. 12-21, facing off against the Osceola Magic (Jan. 12), Delaware Blue Coats (Jan. 14 and 16), and the Maine Celtics (Jan. 18 and 21), and a four-game homestand from Feb. 2-9 against the Cleveland Charge (Feb. 2 and 4) and Rip City Remix (Feb. 7 and 9).
March includes a road-heavy slate of seven away contests and two home games, against Western Conference foe Austin Spurs on Mar. 17, ending with “Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron’s” against the Osceola Magic on Mar. 25.
All 24 Skyhawks home games will be broadcast locally between Peachtree Sports Network and Peachtree TV, with broadcasters of all College Park home games to be announced at a later date.
In addition, all four Sunday home games will be “Kids Day” games, including one presented by Ken Nugent, which include activities and programming geared towards kids.
“There is so much to look forward to this upcoming season, from great basketball and the development of current and future NBA players, to some wonderful activations and theme games with our partners.” said Janice Koon, Senior Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. “There is a real sense of momentum built from last season both on the court and off, and we can’t wait to get back to Gateway with our fans and make this one of our best seasons yet.”