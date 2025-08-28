Hawks Notes: Risacher in EuroBasket Today, Porzingis and Krejci EuroBasket, Cam Reddish Hawks Nostalgia
Yesterday, two of the three Atlanta Hawks were in action for EuroBasket play, and neither Porzingis nor Krejci had their best performances. Although both struggled, they will be back in action again this weekend for a chance to bounce back against Turkey and Estonia, respectively. Today, however, the Hawks' former number one overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher will be in action against Belgium to begin EuroBasket play.
As for France, they are coming into this game as heavy favorites to win today and the tournament as a whole, boasting a mix of young and veteran-level talent, including some players currently on NBA rosters. Risacher, specifically, has been a standout player in the EuroLeague this summer, as he has shown a noticeable improvement in play, as well as a change in his physique, leading Hawks fans to be excited about his second season in the NBA.
Risacher has shown noticeable improvements with playing inside the paint, from getting to the basket, playing with his back to the basket, and has been active defensively when playing against bigger opponents with size. In a friendly matchup against Greece, Risacher played fairly well, as he was put inside the paint to play against the Greece big men as France didn't have much size and played well against the pick-and-roll where he got a steal.
After the game ended, Risacher spoke on what he wanted to improve on:
"I want to be more comfortable with my ball-handling. It’s another part of my game I want to improve—being able to get to my spots and be efficient with the ball in my hands, so I don’t have to wait until someone gives me the ball. I want to be able to create opportunities to score, or, when there isn’t any playmaking, still make something happen. I think that’s the next step for me—being more comfortable with the ball in my hands."
If Risacher continues to round out his game, I can see France progressing far in this tournament through him, especially if he continues to get the scoring opportunities necessary.
