Hawks Notes: Where do the Hawks Finish, Hawks Exclusive Ticket Presale, Malik Beasley to Atlanta?
Ever since the Atlanta Hawks started making moves this offseason, there has been a lot of speculation about where they could finish in the upcoming NBA season. A lot of analysts have had favorable outlooks when it comes to the Hawks, specifically, fans, media, and somewhat front offices around the league who are also monitoring the Hawks' season to see what they will ultimately decide to do with Trae Young. Regardless, there have been more eyes than usual on the Hawks compared to previous seasons.
Recently, fans and the NBA media have given their opinions on where the Hawks could finish in the Eastern Conference standings. Offseason predictions are a normal thing to do this time of the year, as most teams are nearly finished making roster moves, and we are less than a month away from NBA training camp. I must say, it has been mostly positive feedback for the Hawks this upcoming season, based on the moves that they've made this summer and the way the front office has swiftly rebuilt the team to become a respected and desirable destination.
Recently, David Aldridge, who is a well-respected veteran in the media, ranked the Atlanta Hawks in the top five for the best offseason in the NBA:
"Atlanta’s new front office — Saleh, Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie — crushed the offseason. The highlight, of course, was getting New Orleans’ 2026 first-rounder on draft night in exchange for moving down 10 spots in the draft. It was a smart and nimble move by the Hawks, who will likely add a lottery talent from a loaded ’26 draft to their promising core. Whether Atlanta can really make a move in the East next season depends on Porziņģis’ health, but adding NAW, KP, Kennard and Newell to supplement Trae Young, Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels was first-rate work."
The Hawks have made significant strides this offseason to put themselves in serious contention, and they are also in a dilemma right now, as they are still able to get someone on the 15th man roster spot. Even though they've signed Caleb Houstan to a contract, his contract is Exhibit 10, which means he won't be entirely on the Hawks roster technically until training camp starts, which is when they would have to pay him. The news has led to speculation about the Hawks' potential moves, as the NBA media has announced that Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Beasley has been found not guilty of violating the league's gambling policy.
Meaning, if the Hawks are looking to add another scoring threat off the bench, that get you close to 20 points a night, now is the opportunity by signing Beasley.
