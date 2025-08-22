Hawks Notes: Caleb Houstan Contract Details, Trae Young Assist Expectations, Okongwu and Daniels on Hawks AF Pod
The Atlanta Hawks recently signed sharpshooter Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal with the team, which will boost the team's shooting abilities. However, recently, the details about Houstan's deal came out, and it is a lot different than what most people anticipated. The Hawks announced that Houstan will be signed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the team worth $2.3 million and won't count against the Hawks' cap space until the season starts.
Let's take a look at how hoopsrumors broke down the details of a exhibit 10 deal:
"Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary. They don’t come with any compensation protection, but can include an optional bonus. Exhibit 10 contracts don’t count against a team’s salary cap during the offseason. However, they would begin to count against the cap if a team decides to keep a player on an Exhibit 10 contract into the regular season, essentially converting his deal to a standard one-year, minimum-salary deal."
Personally, I believe that Houstan has a legitimate shot to make this roster as the 15th man spot, but it will be interesting to see him battle it out with other players. What Houstan could bring to the Hawks roster is everything they need from a guy at his position, which is size, shooting, and some defense. The one thing I'd also like about Houstan is that he has playoff experience against some of the top teams in the conference, the last two years, which could help out the young players that are currently on the Hawks roster.
Houstan (pronounced “Houston”) appeared in 58 games (six starts) during the 2024-25 season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes (.421 FG%, .400 3FG%, .882 FT%). Following the All-Star break, he recorded a .507% clip from three-point range, the second-highest mark in the NBA amongst all players over that time (min. 35 3FGM). Against Minnesota on March 14, Houstan poured in a season-best 18 points on a season-high tying six made triples (6-8 3FGM), in addition to swiping a career-high tying four steals in 27 minutes of action.
Selected by Orlando with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Houstan has seen action in 168 career games (23 starts), owning averages of 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. He has also appeared in eight playoff games across two postseason runs with the Magic.
