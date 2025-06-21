Hawks Receive Prediction To Land Celtics Center In Free Agency
The NBA Offseason has already been underway for the other 28 teams in the league and after game seven in the NBA Finals concludes, all 30 teams will be looking ahead to next season.
The NBA Draft is four days away and soon after, NBA Free agency is going to be underway as well and while there are no star players in free agency this offseason, this is a good class for teams to try and build depth.
The Atlanta Hawks are entering an interesting offseason. New general manager Onsi Saleh is going to have to decide how to proceed with the group that he currently has. The top item on the to do list is going to be Trae Young's extension, but how will the Hawks fill out the rest of their roster? They have financial flexibility to make moves if they choose to, as well as two first-round picks. If Young returns, a starting five of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu is one of the better ones in the East. Could the Hawks elect to just try and upgrade their bench this offseason and see what this core can do?
One area where the Hawks have to add multiple players this offseason is center. Okongwu returns, but Clint Capela and Larry Nance are both unrestricted free agents. How will Atlanta elect to fill those spots?
There are a number of interesting free agent options and the Hawks recently received a prediction from Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus to land Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet:
Team: Boston Celtics
Prior: No. 30
2024-25 Salary: $2.8 million
Rights: Full Bird
"At almost 30, Kornet may have made some money for himself in the playoffs for the "Kornet Game," in which he blocked seven shots to help Boston win Game 5 over the New York Knicks (before the Jayson-Tatum-less Celtics eventually fell).
Kornet may not be a starter, but he's shown throughout the last few years that he's a viable rotation center who can provide a defensive presence. That might be enough for a team to pay more than Boston can or will, especially with the Celtics facing massive repeater taxes, in a year when Tatum (Achilles) is unlikely to suit up."
Prediction: The BAE may be enough for the Atlanta Hawks to pry him away from the Celtics.
Kornet should be one of the Hawks top targets if they elect to go this route to fill the backup center spot. Kornet is someone who will give the Hawks some size on the interior and improve their defense when Okongwu is not on the floor. At 7'1 250 LBS, Kornet is a presence in the middle, averaging 5.3 RPG and 1.0 BPG in 18 MPG for the Celtics last season. He had a terrific performance in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals vs the New York Knicks when he had seven blocks. He would be a lob threat for Trae Young on offense and an interior defender the Hawks have not had for the past couple of seasons.
Will they be able to lure him from Boston? That might depend on what the Celtics do themselves, as they have an interesting decision to make financially and when it comes to the center position. Kristaps Porzingis seems to be on his way out and Al Horford and Kornet are free agents. Do they elect to bring back Kornet and give him an opportunity to start, something the Hawks cannot promise? If they go in another direction, the Hawks should make Kornet a priority.