Hawks Retro Their ‘Peachtree’ City Edition Uniforms for Next Season
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the best in the NBA in terms of having fan-favorite uniforms, especially City Editions. In the last few seasons, the Hawks have made waves with their City Edition jerseys, and this year is no different, as they've announced they will be bringing back the 2019-20 'Peachtree' jersey.
These uniforms bring back a sense of nostalgia for Hawks fans as the 2019-20 season had its up and down moments. Specifically, the season wasn't a full season of basketball as the NBA had to shut down due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Hawks were set to wear this jersey two more times before the season concluded. While playing in these jerseys, the Hawks also had some memorable moments. To start, this was the season that Trae Young was named to his first All-Star appearance as a starter in just his second season and averaged 29 points and nine assists.
Before the All-Star game, Young had a bit of a back-and-forth with the Miami Heat, starting back in December 2019, when the Hawks played the Heat and were up by six with under a minute left, and lost the game, which would see Jimmy Butler go to Instagram to troll Young about the loss. The Hawks would get a rematch with the Heat in February of 2020 that would see Young explode for 50 points on Quavo Night and get the win in the 'Peachtree' uniforms, as well as take it to social media to respond to Butler. Young would end the night giving Atlanta rapper Quavo his jersey after the big scoring night, which was his first 50-point game of his career.
After getting this win in the 'Peachtree' jerseys versus the Heat, two nights later, the Hawks would take on the Dallas Mavericks, where they would wear these uniforms for the last time that season. In this game, the Hawks would go down by as many as 16 points to the Mavericks before having a big-time fourth quarter that featured Young scoring 13 of his 25 points in the quarter to go along with 10 assists and 35 points from John Collins. This would see former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban receiving a fine due to what he thought was a goaltending call that wasn't right, leading to a Twitter viral rant from Cuban and an eventual fine by the NBA.
Although this season wasn't the best as far as records go, this is still seen as a memorable one where the team showed potential, but most importantly, the uniform is still iconic for Hawks fans. It will be fun to see how many more exciting moments this uniform could feature with the new pieces to the team and potentially make a first-time playoff appearance this season.