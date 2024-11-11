Hawks vs Celtics: Trae Young's Status For Tomorrow's Game Revealed

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game at Boston:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Out

De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons): Out

Vit Krejci (right adductor strain): Out

Trae Young (right Achilles… pic.twitter.com/zba8VaWlT5