Hawks vs Celtics: Trae Young's Status For Tomorrow's Game Revealed
The Atlanta Hawks have the unenviable task of trying to beat the Celtics in Boston tomorrow night and they are going to have to do so without their star player. The Hawks revealed on their injury report earlier tonight that Trae Young is not going to be able to play tomorrow night vs the Celtics due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Without Young, Atlanta is going to face a massive task in trying to beat the Celtics. It will be a game that Jalen Johnson is going to have to be the lead creator on offense and he will need support from guys like Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, Keaton Wallace, and the rest of the team. The Hawks are going to be massive underdogs, but this will be a nice test for those players to see how they can play in this kind of scenario against the defending NBA Champions.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons, Vit Krejci (right adductor strain), and Cody Zeller (not with team) are also out for the Hawks tomorrow.
played each other and it did not go well for the Hawks. At all.
The Hawks were only trailing 35-30 at the end of the first quarter in last Monday's game, but they could not keep up. After taking a 44-41 lead with 8:39 in the second quarter, the Celtics ended the first half (and thus ended the game) on a 34-9 run that gave them a 75-53 lead going into the half. The Celtics shot 54% from the field and 47% from three, but it was their defense that did the work. Boston held Atlanta to 40% shooting in the quarter and 1-10 from three. The Celtics outshot the Hawks from the jump and made 11 more threes in the first half. The game was effectively over at that point and the Hawks never made it close after that. Can Atlanta find a way to compete with Boston tomorrow night?
