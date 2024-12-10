The Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks Have A Unique Opportunity Tomorrow in New York
The Atlanta Hawks are going to play in Madison Square Garden tomorrow night in an NBA Cup Quarterfinals Matchup against the New York Knicks and with a win, they would secure their spot in Las Vegas in the NBA Cup Semifinals against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Orlando Magic. Similarly, the Hawks G-League Affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, has a chance to get a big win vs the Westchester Knicks, the G-League Affiliate of the Knicks, tomorrow. Tomorrow is going to be the first of two games this week (the next being on the 13th) between the Skyhawks and the Knicks and with a win tomorrow, the Skyhawks would have a pretty good chance of getting a top-eight seed for the G-League Showcase Cup Tournament. While not a guarantee, the Skyhawks would take a pretty good step in getting the seed and that makes tomorrow unique for the two teams. Both are going to be playing in their in-season tournaments.
College Park is 8-4 coming into tomorrow's game vs Westchester and looking to continue to gain momentum. Skyhawks guard Jordan Bowden tallied 23 points, four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.CollegeParkforward Kevon Harris added 19 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33 minutes.
The Atlanta Hawks saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night vs Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, but they are still playing well and in playoff position. Their biggest game of the season awaits them in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, the first time that we will see this Hawks team in a playoff-type atmosphere. Players like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher don't have much in the way of playoff experience, but other players on the roster do. Seeing Trae Young face the Knicks in Madison Square Garden is always a treat and it should be a raucous atmosphere for the quarterfinals game
Will both teams pull out a win tomorrow? It is very possible and would be rather unique. Rarely do you see a team and its G-League team get an opportunity and both the Hawks and the Skyhawks hope to take full advantage.
