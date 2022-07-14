Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League Preview

Skip to main content
Hawks vs. Spurs Summer League Preview

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks vs. Spurs Summer League Preview

The Hawks are 1-2 in Summer League play.

Poor shooting doomed the Hawks during their first two NBA Summer League games. But the young team performed much better on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat. Today is the Hawks final game before they enter the single-elimination playoffs starting tomorrow.

The Hawks opponent today is the San Antonio Spurs, who are 0-3. The Spurs are without their first-round lottery pick, Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor. However, the team's other first-round pick, Malaki Branham, out of Ohio State, continues to look more comfortable on the court.

Meanwhile, the Hawks first-round pick, AJ Griffin out of Duke, is yet to make his Summer League debut. Plus, Max Heidegger from UC Santa Barbara has missed action due to lower back soreness. But the good news is that second-round pick Tyrese Martin is beginning to separate himself from the rest of the roster.

Game Details

Opponent: San Antonio Spurs

Time: 4:00 PM (Eastern)

Television: NBA TV

Arena: Cox Arena (Las Vegas)

Spread: SAS (-1.5)

O/U: 173.5

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Injury Report

The Hawks have not yet released their official injury report. But AJ Griffin has been day-to-day due to right foot discomfort. Additionally, Max Heidegger was listed as a game-time decision on Tuesday before being scratched. It's safe to assume Heidegger will be a game-time decision again today.

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is hit in the face by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

Sharife Cooper continues to battle thumb soreness.

What To Expect

Although the Spurs lost their third consecutive game, they looked better. Malaki Branham is resembling the player we knew in college. Meanwhile, Tyrese Martin has led the Hawks as of late. Plus, it is only a matter of time before Sharife Cooper breaks out for a big game. This afternoon's game should be more competitive than the two team's records indicate. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks GM Discusses John Collins, De'Andre Hunter's Future

Secret History of Atlanta Hawks Uniforms

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne (25) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League Preview

By Pat Benson48 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks legend Spud Webb playing at North Carolina St.
News

NBA Legend Spud Webb Celebrates 59th Birthday

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena hire Kim Rometo for Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.
News

Hawks, State Farm Arena Hire New Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Jan 22, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates a three-point basket with forward John Collins (20) in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks General Manger Discusses John Collins & De'Andre Hunter

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Tyrese Martin celebrates during NBA Summer League.
News

Hawks Defeat Heat 95-88 in Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Tyrique Jones (36) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Summer League Preview

By Pat BensonJul 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is hit in the face by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Atlanta Hawks Continue to Struggle in NBA Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 12, 2022
Sharife Cooper plans to play for the Atlanta Hawks summer league team in Las Vegas, Nevada.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Preview

By Pat BensonJul 11, 2022