Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League Preview

Poor shooting doomed the Hawks during their first two NBA Summer League games. But the young team performed much better on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat. Today is the Hawks final game before they enter the single-elimination playoffs starting tomorrow.

The Hawks opponent today is the San Antonio Spurs, who are 0-3. The Spurs are without their first-round lottery pick, Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor. However, the team's other first-round pick, Malaki Branham, out of Ohio State, continues to look more comfortable on the court.

Meanwhile, the Hawks first-round pick, AJ Griffin out of Duke, is yet to make his Summer League debut. Plus, Max Heidegger from UC Santa Barbara has missed action due to lower back soreness. But the good news is that second-round pick Tyrese Martin is beginning to separate himself from the rest of the roster.

Game Details

Opponent: San Antonio Spurs

Time: 4:00 PM (Eastern)

Television: NBA TV

Arena: Cox Arena (Las Vegas)

Spread: SAS (-1.5)

O/U: 173.5

Injury Report

The Hawks have not yet released their official injury report. But AJ Griffin has been day-to-day due to right foot discomfort. Additionally, Max Heidegger was listed as a game-time decision on Tuesday before being scratched. It's safe to assume Heidegger will be a game-time decision again today.

Sharife Cooper continues to battle thumb soreness. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What To Expect

Although the Spurs lost their third consecutive game, they looked better. Malaki Branham is resembling the player we knew in college. Meanwhile, Tyrese Martin has led the Hawks as of late. Plus, it is only a matter of time before Sharife Cooper breaks out for a big game. This afternoon's game should be more competitive than the two team's records indicate. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

