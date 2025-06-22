Here is How the Kevin Durant Trade Affects The Atlanta Hawks - And the Eastern Conference Race - Next Season
It was one of the more expected moves of the offseason, but the news officially broke that the Houston Rockets are trading for future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant this afternoon, per ESPN's Shams Charania. In return for Durant, the Suns are getting Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks.
While the Hawks weren't one of the serious contenders for Durant this summer, it's still worth examining how this trade could potentially benefit Atlanta. The most obvious outcome from this move is that the Miami Heat, who were viewed as a very serious candidate for Durant, will not be adding him to their lineup. That makes them essentially the same team heading into next season, which is good for the Hawks' chances of making the postseason. If Miami had added Durant, they likely would have been one of the five best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have already struggled to beat Miami in the postseason and there's no telling what adding Durant could have done for their chances in 2025-26. They likely would have kept Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, which at minimum gives them a trio of stars that can't be counted out to deliver postseason impact. Now that Durant is not an option for Miami, the most likely pivot is a DeMar DeRozan trade from the Sacramento Kings. DeRozan wouldn't be expensive for the Heat to acquire, is fairly durable and can carry a significant scoring load (averaged 22.2 points across 77 games next season). He's been effective against Atlanta, averaging 26.5 points, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds in the last 10 games he's played versus the Hawks.
Secondly, this does open the door for Atlanta to potentially acquire Durant if he hits the market next offseason. Durant's contract expires after this season and he'll be an unrestricted free agent if the Rockets don't sign him to a new deal. Per Spotrac, the Hawks are projected to be only $22 million dollars away from having actual cap space, meaning that they will have salary flexibility next summer as well. That doesn't take into account an expected Dyson Daniels extension, but it's certainly possible that Atlanta would be able to make a compelling offer to Durant as a S&T candidate if his time in Houston isn't as smooth as the Rockets expected it to be. If Trae Young agrees to a discounted extension, it's possible Durant could be a target as the Hawks have had interest in him int the past.
Furthermore, it's also worth noting that this move makes the Rockets a much more dangerous team in the Western Conference next season and a difficult opponent for the Hawks to beat in the regular season. Houston went 2-0 in their matchups against the Hawks last season, but it's worth noting that the Hawks were able to keep it within single digits in both games. However, the Hawks will not have to worry about stopping Jalen Green in that matchup, who is now a member of the Suns. Green carved up the Hawks last season, scoring 25 points in his first game vs Atlanta before torching them in the second game with 32 points and 11 assists. While this may seem like an insignificant point because Houston plays in the Western Conference, the margins are going to be very narrow in the East next season if multiple teams view the conference as open and make aggressive moves this summer.
From the Phoenix side of the deal, the Suns are now leapfrogging the Hawks in the draft order by having the 10th overall pick in the 2025 Draft. While Dillon Brooks can play SF, all signs would point towards the Suns taking a frontcourt piece at 10. That could be a problem considering that Phoenix has had a consistent need at center and the center position might be a target for the Hawks in the draft. Drafting Collin Murray-Boyles or Khaman Maluach, two players that the Hawks might be looking to select, is now potentially in play for Phoenix while the Rockets' crowded frontcourt made those players less likely to be taken at #10.
