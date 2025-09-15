How Does Kristaps Porzingis fit in Atlanta?
In Atlanta, this offseason, the Hawks were at a crossroads as the team had missed the playoffs for a second straight season and were looking for answers as to how they would likely build the team moving forward. The Hawks' ownership decided that, despite having a significantly young team, they wanted to make the necessary moves to accelerate the process and win now. They made shifts around the front office and made a splashy trade for Kristaps Porzingis.
In this trade, however, the Hawks were immediately viewed as potential contenders in the Eastern Conference. Still, after a day or so, they were regarded as one of the lesser rebuilding teams in the conference. The reason for them being looked at as a potential contender was that many of the conference's powerhouse teams were dealing with problems from a lack of roster construction and injuries to key players. Today, we will be taking a look at how Porzingis, even though he is a star-caliber player, can contribute to the Hawks this season, which will make them a likely threat to the rest of the Eastern Conference.
How does he fit?
For the Hawks, they have been desperately looking for a All-Star-caliber player to pair with Trae Young in Atlanta. Unfortunately, three years ago, they tried with Dejounte Murray, which ended poorly, as both players are point guards who need the ball in their hands at all times. Porzingis, however, gives Young the player that he's been missing his whole time in Atlanta, which is a pick-and-roll partner who can space the floor, play inside the paint offensively, and be dominant defensively at an All-Star caliber level.
Porzingis brings veteran experience to Atlanta that has been lacking for some time now, as he has valuable playoff and championship-level experience. This past season, Porzingis had struggled in Boston, as they were unable to identify a sickness that he had faced come postseason time, which effectively diminished his value to many teams as he was absent for much of the season and struggled in the playoffs. In Atlanta, they are looking to build defensively and from three-point range, where Porzingis excels, as he had shooting splits of 48/41/81% on a team that he played under 30 minutes a game while averaging close to 20 at 19.5 PPG.
This summer, Porzingis was also seen playing in EuroBasket, where many people felt like he had shown signs of turning back the clock. This made many Hawks fans excited to see what could possibly be on the way next month when the NBA season starts.
Our own Jackson Caudell gave his thoughts on Porzingis's play this summer in EuroBasket and how it could possibly translate over to success in Atlanta:
"Overreacting to performances like this is common and it might be warranted in this case. Porzingis looks healthy and is flashing the exact skillset that the Hawks need around Trae Young.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players."
Based on what we've seen, it is fine to assume that Porzingis' impact and fit on the Hawks will likely be significant in the win column, and for the organization's sake, this could be the move needed that changes the trajectory of the franchise.