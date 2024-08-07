How to Watch Team USA vs Serbia Summer Olympics Semifinals Matchup On Thursday + Betting Odds
If there is one team that could stand in the way of Team USA getting another gold medal, it just might be Serbia. They have arguably the best basketball player on the planet with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and one of the best shooters and scorers in the world with Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. They are going to be big underdogs, but Serbia has been seen as the biggest threat to Team USA this summer.
Both teams had dramatically different experiences in the quarterfinals yesterday. Team USA blew by Brazil yesterday, with Kevin Durant setting new records and continuing his dominance this summer. Serbia on the other hand got off to a rough start and fell behind Australia big, but they mounted a comeback in the second half and they won in overtime. It was not the most efficient game for Bogdanovic, but he has been terrific this fall. Jokic has been one of the best players as well.
These two teams matched up on July 28th and Team USA won 110-84. For Serbia to have a chance in this game, they are going to have to be better on the defensive end and both Jokic and Bogdanovic are going to have huge games. The defense was a huge issue for Serbia in the last game and there are not a lot of obvious answers they have for some of Team USA's best players. That is why it is imperative for Jokic and Bogdanvoic to have huge games. Whoever wins tomorrow's game will face the winner of France vs Germany.
Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game.
When: 3:00 p.m ET/12:00 p.m PT on Thursday, August 8th
Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium | Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Serbia is a big underdog vs Team USA, as they are 16.5-point underdogs on Fanduel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 187.
