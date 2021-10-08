Injuries Hinder Atlanta Hawks Practice

    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Injuries Hamper Atlanta Hawks Practice

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Injuries Hamper Atlanta Hawks Practice

    Several Hawks players did not participate in practice before the team travels to Memphis.
    Author:

    Fans saw improved performance and increased effort in the Hawks second preseason game. Unfortunately, the short-handed roster dropped the game to a young Cavaliers team. At today's practice, we learned that injuries remain a persistent issue with the roster.

    The tweet below lists all of the players who did not participate in practice today:

    Clint Capela returning for preseason games seems more doubtful with each passing day. Additionally, I expect the Hawks to be extra safe with Trae Young's quad contusion, so we may not see him in action until Opening Night on October 21 against the Dallas Mavericks.

    Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter both got their first live-action in a game since the playoffs last summer. Hunter is reportedly dealing with some soreness.

    Lastly, Delon Wright exited the Cavs game early with a 'tweaked ankle.' Despite it being a minor injury, the team will be careful with their backup point guard. That could mean more playing time for Sharife Cooper, who looked good in his limited minutes filling in for Wright.

    Coach McMillan expressed his desire to get the guys back and healthy to Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

    No image description

    Injuries remain a hindrance in what the Hawks hope to achieve on the court. Getting the team healthy and in shape is vital to a successful start to the regular season. The team should provide more official injury updates soon. 

    The Hawks take off for Memphis later today to play Ja Morant and the Grizzlies tomorrow night. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to provide breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Recommended For You

    NBA Needs John Collins in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest

    Trae Young and Other Hawks Legends Appear in NBA 75th Anniversary Short Film

    Magic Johnson Praises Trae Young for Playoff Performance

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Injuries Hinder Atlanta Hawks Practice

    13 seconds ago
    NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center.
    News

    Video Shows Magic Johnson Praising Trae Young at NBA Event

    4 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles the ball at mid court against the Sacramento Kings
    News

    Trae Young Featured in NBA 75th Anniversary Video

    23 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
    News

    Bill Simmons Ranks Boston Celtics Ahead of Atlanta Hawks

    Oct 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    NBA Needs John Collins in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest

    Oct 7, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Start Preseason 0-2 Following Cavs Loss

    Oct 6, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report For Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 6, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena.
    News

    Hawks Emphasize Conditioning in Long Practice Following Heat Loss

    Oct 5, 2021
    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) attempts a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at FTX Arena.
    News

    Tyler Herro And Heat Blister Hawks In Preseason Game

    Oct 4, 2021