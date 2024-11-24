Injury Report: Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks
The Atlanta Hawks are back at home for a game tomorrow night after being on the road for four-straight games. Their opponent is going to be the Dallas Mavericks, who are playing a game tonight vs the Miami Heat. Their injury report is not going to be known until tomorrow, but the Hawks just released theirs and there is nothing new on it. Cody Zeller (not with team) is out, but the rest of the team is available to go. While the Mavericks injury report is not known, they will be without Luka Doncic tomorrow night
The Hawks are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. They have lost a pair of ugly games to the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls.
In the first half against the Bulls Friday night, Atlanta shot 43% from the field and 27% from three, but only trailed by seven because they were playing very good defense. That changed in the second half.
In the third quarter alone, Chicago shot 75% from the floor and went 6-11 (55%) from three. They outscored the Hawks 41-33 in the quarter and led by 15 going into the final quarter.
The 4th quarter was no different. Chicago stayed red hot from three, shooting 8-14 in the quarter and while the Hawks offense was fine, it did not matter. To put into context the three point disparity in this game, Atlanta hit 10 three pointers in the game and the Bulls hit 14 in the second half alone. There have been several games this year already where the Hawks have been outshot from three by a large margin and that again was a key in their defeat. The Bulls never had to sweat in the 4th quarter and won 136-122.
Additional Links:
New Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Claxton to ATL, Cam Johnson to OKC As Hawks Land Their Center of the Future
New Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Trae Young to Lakers, But Is The Return Good Enough For the Hawks?
RECAP: Hawks Defense Falls Apart in Second Half of 136-122 Loss to Chicago Bulls in NBA Cup