Injury Report: Hawks vs Celtics
The Atlanta Hawks are going on the road to face the Boston Celtics tomorrow night and they have just released their injury report and it is not looking good for Atlanta. The Hawks are going to be without Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons, Vit Krejci (right adductor strain), and Cody Zeller (not with team) are all out for the Hawks tomorrow.
Not having Young out there is obviously going to be a massive loss for the Hawks. He was a surprise addition to the injury report, but it is worth noting that he is among the league leaders in minutes played and has been having to do a lot for this team with so many guys out lately. Keaton Wallace may get the start in Young's place.
Last Monday, the Hawks and the Celtics played each other and it did not go well for the Hawks. At all.
The Hawks were only trailing 35-30 at the end of the first quarter in last Monday's game, but they could not keep up. After taking a 44-41 lead with 8:39 in the second quarter, the Celtics ended the first half (and thus ended the game) on a 34-9 run that gave them a 75-53 lead going into the half. The Celtics shot 54% from the field and 47% from three, but it was their defense that did the work. Boston held Atlanta to 40% shooting in the quarter and 1-10 from three. The Celtics outshot the Hawks from the jump and made 11 more threes in the first half. The game was effectively over at that point and the Hawks never made it close after that. Can Atlanta find a way to compete with Boston tomorrow night?
Additional Links:
Could The Oklahoma City Thunder Target An Atlanta Hawks Center In A Potential Trade?
Three Reasons The Atlanta Hawks Can Qualify For the NBA Cup Knockout Round
NBA Analyst Reveals What Should Be The Atlanta Hawks' Biggest Fear The Rest of This Season