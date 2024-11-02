Injury Report: Hawks vs Pelicans
The Atlanta Hawks are on a four-game losing streak heading into tomorrow's matchup vs the New Orleans Pelicans and they are hoping to get a victory on the front end of a back-to-back. The Hawks welcome in the defending champion Celtics on Monday night, marking two tough games for a team that is desperate to get back on track.
The Hawks and the Pelicans are both really banged up in the early part of the year, but the Hawks might be getting one of their starters back tomorrow. Dyson Daniels (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in New Orleans. De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, and Vit Krejci remain out.
This could be good news for the Hawks if Daniels plays. He is their top perimeter defender and would give the Hawks another ball handler. Hunter has been out since the win over Charlotte on Oct. 25th and there has been no update on his status since.
For three quarters last night, the Hawks's defense was the same as it usually was, but they played their best defensive fourth quarter of the year, yet it was not enough. It was a combination of poor offense and fouls that sunk Atlanta's chances late in the game. After tying the game up 109-109 with under six minutes to go, the Hawks only scored six points the rest of the way and the duo of De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan closed the game out.
The Hawks offense did ont have its best night, but they got huge contributions from Garrison Matthews off the bench, as well as Keaton Wallace. Matthews was arguably the Hawks best player tonight, scoring 23 points on 7-13 from three. Keaton Wallace had 14 points on 4-8 from three and was also solid defensively down the stretch. Wallace and Matthews both closed the game for Atlanta.
It was not the most efficient night for Trae Young, but he played well. He scored 25 points and had 12 assists on 8-21 shooting and 3-9 from three. After the game, head coach Quin Snyder had a lot of praise for Young and the game that he played tonight:
"Everybody should get their pens out and start writing about Trae Young because he's he was poised with the officials from the very beginning of the game, he got blitzed. He trusted his teammates, he wasn't selfish, he got off the ball early to shooters, then he started hitting Clint in the role. He managed the game, took a charge of six minutes left in the game, and if anybody doesn't look at his performance tonight, and, and respect the mental toughness that he has to play with right now. When everything's going through him with admiration for his competitiveness and the trust he has in his teammates, he was-- the guy was unbelievable. He was unbelievable. and not diminishing other guys' efforts, but that was a hell of a performance. And we shouldn't lose track of that because we lost the game, okay?"
