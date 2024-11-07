RECAP: Zaccharie Risacher has Career Night As Hawks Defeat The Knicks 121-116

Zaccharie Risacher tallied 33 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK & 3 STL tonight, becoming just the 10th rookie in the NBA since at least 1973-74 (when BLK & STL were officially recorded) to finish a game with those minimums and the first rookie since Chris Webber (3/13/94) to do so.